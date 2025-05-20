‘Mixed emotions coursing…’ Glimpse of moments before Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal walked Cannes 2025 red carpet

The Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 13, 2025. Many Bollywood celebrities have graced the event over the past few days. Veteran actresses Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal were also in attendance for the screening of Aranyer Din Ratri. Now, glimpses of their moments before they walked the red carpet have surfaced on the internet. They were filled with a lot of ‘mixed emotions.’

Today, May 20, 2025, Sharmila Tagore’s daughter Saba Pataudi took to Instagram and shared a series of photos from their time in the French Riviera. There were some selfies of her. Saba also posed alongside her mom and Simi Garewal. There was a beautiful picture of the Aranyer Din Ratri stars in their stunning outfits for the red carpet appearance at Cannes Film Festival 2025.

Sharmila Tagore wore a graceful green silk saree, while Simi Garewal chose a white gown with a long overcoat.

In the caption, Saba described how they were feeling during these moments. She said, “Let the party begin....! Moments before the Red carpet.... scene. In the midst of chaos was calm. Hectic yet happy. Frenzy and fantastic. And self conscious. Mixed emotions coursing through , yet here is a chance to explore the NEW.”

She added, “Always start afresh . Believe in yourself and make the most of opportunities. They're there today. The future isn't here yet. :) Live it up. #Cannes #2025.”

Have a look at Saba Pataudi’s post!

Netizens couldn’t stop gushing over Saba’s post in the comments section. One person said, “You all look stunning. Thanks for sharing pics. I love the movie,” while another wrote, “Everyone looking so elegant and beautiful.”

A comment read, “Congratulations Mam the OG Divas.. Bong Beauty at its finest so proud of Sharmila mam.. such an illustrious career.” Many others conveyed their love with red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

For the uninitiated, Aranyer Din Ratri (Days and Nights in the Forest) is a 1970 film made by Satyajit Ray. It was screened in a newly restored 4K version at the 78th Cannes Film Festival under the Cannes Classics section.

