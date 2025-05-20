Will Hyeri replace Park Shin Hye in Chair Time? Know about her potential next project after Friendly Rivalry

Actress Lee Hyeri may soon return to television screens with a new romantic drama. On May 20, her agency, Sublime, revealed that she is currently reviewing an offer to appear in the upcoming series Chair Time. The statement stirred excitement among fans eager for her comeback.

According to Sublime, Chair Time is one of several projects that have been presented to Hyeri. In a brief response to media outlet Daily Sports, the agency clarified, “It is one of the works that she is reviewing after receiving an offer to appear in it.”

Chair Time is expected to be a sentimental romance with a strong emotional arc. The story follows Lee In Young, a seasoned and highly regarded general manager who has built a reputation for professionalism and perfectionism in her field. Despite her success, years of career pressures and personal sacrifices leave her disillusioned and emotionally drained. The drama picks up at a turning point in her life, when her confidence wavers and her inner convictions begin to falter.

In a twist of fate, she meets Jo Chi Soo, a free-spirited and eccentric dentist whose worldview is the polar opposite of her own. As the two develop an unlikely bond, they help each other overcome past traumas, rediscover their self-worth, and explore what it means to truly connect. The series is expected to weave themes of healing, companionship, and the slow rebuilding of one’s purpose through human relationships.

Earlier, Park Shin Hye was reported to be in talks for the drama’s lead. However, it seems the negotiations didn’t go favorably, which opened the door for Hyeri. Fans have been especially eager to see Hyeri take on new roles following her last appearance in Friendly Rivalry.

Ever since rumors began circulating about her potential return, Hyeri’s fans have taken to online forums and social media, expressing their hopes for her comeback. Many have voiced excitement over the premise of Chair Time. They say it could be a refreshing project that showcases a more introspective side of the actress.

However, as of now, no official decision has been made regarding her involvement. The discussions are ongoing and further updates will be shared once things are confirmed. For now, fans will have to wait and see whether Hyeri will step into the shoes of Lee In Young.

