Cannes 2025 selection Homebound actor Vishal Jethwa shares what surprised him about Janhvi Kapoor on sets; find out

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa starrer movie Homebound is headed to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2025. The team has expressed their happiness about this achievement. Amid this, Vishal offered a peek into his bond with Janhvi. He revealed what surprised him about her. He said that she laughed at his ‘middle-class jokes.’

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Vishal Jethwa was asked about his equation with Homebound co-star Janhvi Kapoor. In response, he called the actress ‘amazing’ and revealed that she never made anyone on set feel that she was ‘Janhvi Kapoor.’

Vishal further shared, “Bahut hi regular aur normal baat kar sakti hai, middle class joke par hasti hai (She can talk very regularly and normally; she laughs at middle-class jokes).” He revealed that she unexpectedly enjoyed his jokes and liked his sense of humor.

The actor mentioned that he initially thought Janhvi would only like English jokes. He said, “Shuru mein mujhe laga ki yeh meri class le rahi hai, isse kuch maza nahi aa raha hoga, but woh khush thi mere saath (Initially I thought she was taking my class and that she might not be enjoying it, but she was happy with me).”

Vishal added that he really enjoyed working with Janhvi. He believed that she was quite ‘approachable.’

The 78th Cannes Film Festival began on May 13, 2025, and will run until May 24. Neeraj Ghaywan’s second feature film, Homebound, will premiere in the Un Certain Regard category.

The makers have announced the movie’s premiere date at Cannes as May 21, 2025. With a happy poster of Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, the announcement read, “Some bonds carry us through. Presenting the first poster for HOMEBOUND, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa & Janhvi Kapoor. Premieres at the Cannes Film Festival on 21st May 2025.”

The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier are the co-producers, while Martin Scorsese is the executive producer.

