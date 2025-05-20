Lee Jae Wook using ex-GF Karina of aespa for 'attention'? Fans slam his ‘disgusting’ comment made during Dear Hongrang promo

Actor Lee Jae Wook is facing intense backlash online after briefly addressing his former relationship with aespa’s Karina during a recent interview. His comment stirred discontent among fans who accused him of reigniting a controversy that had already been laid to rest.

The actor recently sat down with Xports News to discuss his latest projects, including the period drama Dear Hongrang and the revenge-thriller series The Impossible Heir. The main focus of the conversation centered around his acting process and recent roles.

Advertisement

However, attention quickly shifted when he was asked about the impact of his dating scandal earlier in the year. Specifically, the interviewer brought up The Impossible Heir, which Lee was filming at the time when Dispatch released photos confirming his relationship with Karina.

In response to the question, Lee Jae Wook cautiously remarked that the situation had not made it difficult for him to remain in character but refrained from going into detail. In his words, “It wasn’t hard to get into/stay focused in character [because of the relationship]. But if I go into too much detail, it might get personal,” as quoted by Koreaboo.

His reserved comment, while brief, was enough to reignite widespread debate online. Particularly, aespa fans feel that the topic should no longer be brought up, especially during media promotions. Though Lee did not mention Karina by name, the context of the conversation left little ambiguity. Fans quickly interpreted his words as an indirect reference to the idol, whose fanbase has continued to show sensitivity toward the issue since the dating news first broke in February 2024.

Advertisement

At the time, both stars made headlines after it was reported that the two had been quietly seeing each other. They were often meeting in Lee Jae Wook’s neighborhood and taking late-night strolls together. Their agencies later confirmed the relationship, but the romance was short-lived. Within weeks, both sides announced that the two had amicably parted ways, citing their busy schedules.

While Karina kept a low profile in the aftermath of the scandal, she even penned a handwritten letter to fans via Instagram. In it, she expressed regret for the distress caused by the news and promised to focus more on her group and supporters moving forward. Since then, she has avoided any public mention of the relationship and has been steadily rebuilding her image through group promotions and individual activities.

Against this backdrop, Lee’s recent comments, however measured, have sparked renewed frustration. Fans argue that bringing up the past relationship, especially during a period when he is actively promoting new work, appears to serve no purpose other than generating 'attention.' Many feel that Karina has already faced a disproportionate amount of scrutiny and should not be drawn back into public discussion, considering that she has made deliberate efforts to move on.

Advertisement

Some commenters suggest that his vague allusion to the past romance was a calculated move to create buzz around his projects. Others pointed out the irony in him choosing to comment on a topic that Karina herself has never publicly revisited since their breakup.

ALSO READ: Lee Jae Wook, Jo Bo Ah’s Dear Hongrang Ending Explained: Know Hong Rang's dark past and fate of Jae Yi-Soul Reaper’s love story