‘One cannot…’ Is there still hope for Paresh Rawal’s return to Hera Pheri 3 with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty? Find out

Fans had been delighted after it was revealed that Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal were set to reunite for the third installment in the Hera Pheri franchise. However, in shocking news, it was confirmed that Rawal, aka the beloved ‘Babu Bhaiya,’ had quit Hera Pheri 3. Is there still hope for him to return to the film? Find out from the actor himself.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Paresh Rawal opened up about his decision to leave Hera Pheri 3. He said that he knew it surprised many people. He believed that he, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty were a great team with Priyadarshan directing them. However, the actor explained that he chose to quit the project because he no longer felt connected to it.

Paresh Rawal mentioned that his decision was final, but he didn’t completely rule out the possibility of returning in the future. He stated, “It is final for the time being. I always say never say never for anything. One cannot predict what happens in the future.”

Rawal further clarified that his decision to leave was not because of creative differences with director Priyadarshan or issues with payment. He expressed his love for the filmmaker, saying they’ve made great movies together and would continue working in the future.

Advertisement

The actor also stated that money wasn’t as important to him as the love and respect of his audience. “Right now, I just feel that it is a role I don’t want to do, that’s all,” he added.

During the conversation, Paresh Rawal revealed that Priyadarshan had tried to convince him to stay, but he knew that it wouldn’t change the actor’s mind. “They all know that if I decide on something, I will follow it up. So they don’t pursue further,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal will be seen in another Priyadarshan film very soon. He is set to star in the horror comedy Bhooth Bangla. Akshay Kumar recently announced the wrap-up of the movie’s shoot. It is scheduled to be released in cinemas on April 2, 2026.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Why Anu Aggarwal never asked for her remaining 40 percent payment from Aashiqui makers? Actress spills truth