BLACKPINK’s Lisa is running for Emmys for her acting debut in The White Lotus Season 3; know details here

Global sensation Lisa is officially in the Emmy conversation. The BLACKPINK star recently made her highly anticipated acting debut in the third season of HBO’s hit anthology drama The White Lotus. She now has been submitted for consideration in the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category at the upcoming 2025 Emmy Awards.

As revealed by Gold Derby, HBO is campaigning aggressively for The White Lotus Season 3. They have submitted the show in an astounding 39 categories. Among the list of performers hoping to secure a nomination is Lisa. She is credited under her full name, Lalisa Manobal for her role as Thidapon ‘Mook’ Sornsin.

Lisa’s submission is especially significant for fans, as it marks her first-ever awards campaign in an American acting project. Despite only just entering the world of scripted television, her presence has already made waves. She portrayed a wellness-focused hotel staff member at a luxurious beach resort.

Joining Lisa in the Supporting Actress race are a number of well-established names in Hollywood. They include Michelle Monaghan, Sarah Catherine Hook, Parker Posey, Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Aimee Lou Wood, Lek Patravadi, Charlotte Le Bon, and Natasha Rothwell. These ten actresses represent a broad spectrum of performances, each vying for recognition in what is expected to be a highly competitive category.

On the men's side, nine actors have been submitted for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. They include Sam Rockwell, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sam Nivola, Tayme Thapthimthong, Jon Gries, Jason Isaacs, Christian Friedel, and Nicholas Duvernay. The show continues to skip Lead Acting categories entirely. This aligns with its consistent philosophy of highlighting the strength and equality of its ensemble rather than elevating a single protagonist.

Here is the list of The White Lotus Season 3 Emmy submissions in various categories:

Best Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour): Bea O’Sullivan, Christian Minkler, Ryan Collins, Jamison Rabbe, Michael Head

Best Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More): Cristina Onori, Jeremy Woolsey, Chaiyan ‘Lek’ Chunsuttiwat, Letizia Santucci

Best Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score): Cristobal Tapia de Veer

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Scott Glenn

Best Contemporary Hairstyling: Miia Kovero, Derrick Anthony Spruill, Punchaya “Nern” Phorang, Teresa Hinton, Sudjai ‘Jaiko’ Tangsiripracha

Best Writing for a Drama Series: Mike White

Best Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour): Kathryn Madsen, Mikael Sandgen, George Pereyra, Scott GG Haller, Jordan Aldinger, Mitchell Kohen

Best Character Voice-Over Performance: Ke Huy Quan

Best Stunt Coordination For Drama Programming: Jack Gill, Supoj ‘Jim’ Khaowwong

Best Contemporary Costumes: Alex Bovaird, Eileen Sieff Stroup, Preeyanan “Lin” Suwannathada, Brian Sprouse, Giulia Moschioni

Best Directing for a Drama Series: Mike White

Best Picture Editing for a Drama Series: John M. Valerio, Scott Turner

Best Casting For A Drama Series: Meredith Tucker, Non Jungmeier

Best Original Main Title Theme Music: Cristobal Tapia de Veer

Best Music Supervision: Gabe Hilfer

Best Stunt Performance: Andy Dylan, Toma Morozova, Thanadol Butsaen, Pichit Phonpatan

Best Cinematography for a Series (One Hour): Ben Kutchins

Best Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic): Rebecca Hickey, Michelle Kearns, Wattana ‘Geng’ Garum, Vicky Nugent, Jibbie Avarin Phanvichian

Best Main Title Design: Katrina Crawford, Mark Bashore, Mauro Gimferrer, Marcos Coral

This isn’t the first time The White Lotus has made a strong showing at the Emmys. The first season swept multiple Limited Series categories. The second season made a seamless transition into Drama, earning a slew of nominations and wins. Across its first two installments, the series has racked up 43 nominations and 15 wins, including two Emmy trophies for Jennifer Coolidge and one for Murray Bartlett.

