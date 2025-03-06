Janhvi Kapoor sticks to her diet as she steps out to celebrate birthday with paps: WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her 28th birthday today, March 6, 2025. She received a lot of heartfelt wishes from her family members as well as industry colleagues. The actress also stepped out to greet the paparazzi on her special day. She cut the cake with them but didn't taste it as she wished to stick to her diet, proving that fitness is her priority.

Janhvi Kapoor looked as fresh as a daisy when she came out of her home to meet the paparazzi on her birthday. The actress wore a stunning long white dress with slippers. She didn't put on any accessories except for a black hair tie on her wrist. Wearing no makeup and leaving her hair open, Janhvi flaunted her natural beauty.

The Ulajh star sported a huge smile as the paps wished her a happy birthday. She waved and posed for them and also expressed her gratitude. She even came forward to cut a chocolate cake brought by a cameraperson. Janhvi fed the cake to him but didn't take a bite herself. She sweetly said, "Nahi, main diet pe hun, mujhe mat khilana (No, I'm on a diet, don't feed me)."

Watch Janhvi Kapoor's birthday celebration with paparazzi:

In the comments section of another video from the interaction, fans gushed over Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday glow. One person said, “You look very beautiful in a white dress,” while another wrote, “Wow.” Many others extended their wishes, while some conveyed their love with red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, dropped a heartwarming wish for her on Instagram Stories. He posted a picture in which the couple was seen with their furry companion. Shikhar said, “Happy Birthday,” accompanied by a red heart emoji. Veer Pahariya, Varun Dhawan, Khushi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and Ananya Panday also shared special posts for Janhvi.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has been shooting for the cross-cultural romantic film Param Sundari, in which she is paired opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She is also working on the rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan.