Earlier in the month, Paresh Rawal announced an exit from Hera Pheri 3, leaving everyone, including his co-stars Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty shocked. At first, it was cited that the actor has walked out due to creative differences. This act of Paresh Rawal has been termed unprofessional and several users on the social media have called out the same. Soon after, Paresh Rawal took to the social media to confirm that he is no longer a part of Hera Pheri 3, but it has got nothing to do with creative differences. “I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director,” Paresh Rawal tweeted.

At first, most people thought of this to be a prank, but as days passed by, one's coming to terms with the fact that Paresh Rawal is no longer the ‘Babu Bhaiya’ in the world of Hera Pheri. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the producers of Hera Pheri 3 – Cape of Good Films – have sent a legal notice to Paresh Rawal claiming damages worth Rs 25 crore, for the amount invested in the film, that’s now lost due to his unprofessional behaviour. A source shares, “Cape of Good Films had procured the rights of Hera Pheri 3 from multiple stakeholders, and even repaid all the debts existing on the film. The amount splurged was in crores, as the intent was to get back Hera Pheri on the big screen after 20 years to the audience. Paresh's unprofessional behaviour has cost a bomb to the film. Hindi Film Industry has gone the Hollywood way, as the producers are no longer kowtowing to the demands of actors. In the modern world, contracts are in place to avoid situations like this, and actors backing out at the last minute spells danger.”

The source further adds, “All the amounts invested by Cape of Good Films, to make a debt-free product, was done only after the OG trio of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty had agreed to be a part of the third Hera Pheri film. In-fact, Hera Pheri 3 also went on floors as the team reunited to shoot for an extremely funny announcement video. The one-day shoot also resulted in an investment of money and all of that stands still at the moment, as Paresh Rawal has decided to take a backseat, all of a sudden. The act is unprofessional, and uncalled for. Paresh has given no logical reason for his exit to the team, leaving everyone furious and disappointed. Why should a producer suffer due to an unprofessional exit of another actor? He has to pay for the losses caused by sudden exit.”

While the exact reasons for his exit still remain a mystery, we hear that the producers of Hera Pheri 3 feel it’s extremely unprofessional of him to step back, more so after shooting for the film for a day and knowing that a lot of effort and money went into buying the rights. As a result, a legal notice demanding Rs 25 crore has been sent to Paresh Rawal. “As much as they didn’t want to take a legal route, and act of backing out has forced them to send a legal notice claiming damages. Paresh signed a contract to do the film, and even took a signing amount. The makers agreed to all his demands, and even paid him much more than the market value. He has been a part of all the core meetings taking Hera Pheri 3, and the intent is to take action as he has backed out after committing to the film and even shooting for it,” the source concludes. Akshay Kumar too has played a major role in making Hera Pheri 3 a reality for all the fans, as he went out of the way to have all the claims settled.

More updates on this are awaited. Meanwhile, Hera Pheri 3 will be directed by Priyadarshan and is the most awaited film of Indian Cinema. The franchise features Akshay, Paresh, and Suniel in their iconic parts of Raju, Baburao, and Shyam. The third Hera Pheri film was confirmed by Paresh Rawal at multiple instances, including his own social media platforms. Backing out after all the confirmations, just make us wonder about the intentions. Stay tuned for more updates.

