When Vishal defended Sai Dhanshika after she broke down in tears over being bullied by co-star

Vishal and Sai Dhanshika made headlines after they announced their wedding date at the pre-release event of the latter's upcoming film, Yogi Da. The duo looked madly in love as they made their first public appearance together.

However, did you know that Vishal had once taken a stand for Dhanshika back in the days when she stirred controversy for one of her statements?

Advertisement

In 2017, Sai Dhanshika was promoting her film Vizhithiru when she skipped giving due credit to one of her co-stars, T. Rajender, who made a cameo in the movie.

He was visibly irked by this goof-up by the actress and went on to publicly criticize her. T. Rajender even took a dig at Dhanshika by hinting at her arrogance in doing bigger films like Kabali, which made her treat him with negligence, and that his stature appeared invisible to her.

Things escalated slightly after this, when Sai Dhanshika returned to the stage and clarified that her mistake was out of stage fear and not intentional. She even fell at T. Rajender’s feet and apologized to him profusely.

But T. Rajender did not back down and continued attacking her with words, leaving her in a state of tears. The other co-stars were also seen laughing at the comments made by the former.

Advertisement

In retaliation, actor Vishal, who was the then president of Tamil Nadigar Sangam, lashed out at T. Rajender with a silencing statement.

Vishal defended Dhansika in his long note, an excerpt of which read, “It's very difficult for women to come up in the cine industry. I know Dhanshika very well and people who know her know well that she wouldn't have done anything like this intentionally.”

He added, “I strongly condemn Mr TR for continuously targeting Dhanshika despite the fact that she apologized to him and he could have avoided all this.”

Furthermore, Vishal took a firm stand against Dhansika’s co-actors who laughed and clapped while she was being bullied. He called them out and called it an indecent gesture on their part.

Fast forward to now, Vishal and Dhanshika announced that they are tying the knot on August 29 this year.

ALSO READ: Jr NTR Birthday: Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda send biggest hugs and wishes as War 2 actor turns 42