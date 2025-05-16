Devara choreographer Bosco Martis admits disappointment in lack of credit from Janhvi Kapoor for Chuttamalle

Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR in the lead role had hit the big screens on September 27, 2024. Now, the film’s choreographer for the song Chuttamalle, Bosco Martis, has expressed his disappointment with Janhvi Kapoor for the lack of credit from her.

In an interview with the BBC Asian Network, Bosco Martis said, “I wish Janhvi had spoken about my contribution to Chuttamalle in her promotions, but fine, it's okay. If they don't realise it, I think, then they don't realise it. So, you do your work, and maybe it's a switch I don't know!”

“A correction has to be made. I think there's a scientific way of doing this instead of forcing yourself and making that call and talking to somebody, saying: You know why have you not taken my name on the radio station or somebody talks about the dance move, why are you not talking about me?,” he added.

Bosco added that there should be a set protocol where people get to know who the choreographer is, instead of somebody having to endorse it. Moreover, he lauded Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal for giving him credit for the viral track Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz.

For those unclear, Janhvi Kapoor had gone massively viral in 2024 after she made a stunning appearance in the song Chuttamalle from Devara: Part 1. The Jr NTR starrer’s melodic love track crafted by Anirudh Ravichander was a massive hit, with many lauding the actress’s looks and moves.

Check out the song here:

Devara: Part 1 is an action drama featuring Jr NTR in the lead role. The first installment in a planned duology featured the story of Devara, a former smuggler and village chieftain who uses fear as a tool to prevent illegal methods from being carried out in his lands.

With Janhvi Kapoor making her debut in Telugu cinema, the film had actors like Saif Ali Khan, Srikanth, Kalaiyarasan, Shine Tom Chacko, and more in key roles.

