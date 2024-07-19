Jai Santoshi Maa producer Dada Satram Rohra passes away at 85

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of an individual's death.

Veteran singer-producer Dada Satram Rohra, popularly known for producing one of the biggest hits, Jai Santoshi Maa, has passed away. He breathed his last on July 18 and was 85.

The official Instagram page of Radio Sindhi shared the news and wrote that the veteran was the only one who could convince Lata Mangeshkar to sing a Sindhi song.

Dada Satram Rohra passes away

Sharing the news of Dada Satram Rohra's demise, the radio page wrote on Instagram, “We are deeply saddened to share that the Famous Singer & Film Producer Dada Satram Rohra passed away on 18th July 2024. May almighty rest his noble soul in peace and give strength to his family in this difficult time. Dada Satram Rohra gave so many superhit songs along with famous singers like Dada Ram Panjwani, Bhagwanti Navani, Kamla Keswani and many more.

“He produced blockbuster sindhi movie “Hal Ta Bhaji Haloon” and Hindi Movie “Jai Santoshi Maa”. He is the only one who could convince Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar to sing a Sindhi song. Dada Satram Rohra’s demise is great loss for the Sindhi Community and the void can not be filled by anyone.”

Meanwhile, his funeral took place on July 18 at Sonarpur Hindu Smashan Bhumi near Kalpana Cinema, Kurla West according to the radio page. Speaking more about the late producer, he was well-known in the Sindhi community.

More about Jai Santoshi Maa

The family drama was released in 1975. Directed by Vijay Sharma, the film casts Kanan Kaushal, Ashish Kumar, Rajnibala, Anita Guha, Bharat Bhushan, Bela Bose, and others.

Jai Santoshi Maa opens by showing the 'birth' of Goddess Santoshi Maa as the daughter of Ganesha in Devaloka. One of the main roles was played by the immortal sage Narada, a devotee of Vishnu who intervenes to advance the film's two parallel plots concerning both humans and gods.

Meanwhile, Satyavati gets married to Brijmohan and he meets with an accident and everybody assumes he is dead. The film shows how Satyavati's devotion to Goddess Santoshi resolves her woes.

