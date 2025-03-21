Raghu Ram says ‘Rannvijay Singha was not the winner of Roadies 1’; calls it a misconception of viewers
After almost two decades of crowning Rannvijay Singha as the winner of Roadies first season, Raghu Ram reveals it was a misconception.
For almost two decades, MTV Roadies has entertained audiences with its intense challenges, dramatic eliminations, and fierce survival spirit. Two names closely linked to the show's success are Raghu Ram and Rannvijay Singha. While Raghu played a key role in shaping Roadies with his tough auditions and blunt feedback, Rannvijay became a household name after Season 1. However, Raghu recently dropped a surprising truth— Rannvijay was never officially the winner of the first season.
In a recent conversation, Raghu Ram cleared up a long-standing misconception. "Season 1 of Roadies was not a competition as people perceive it. There was no official winner. People think Rannvijay is the winner of Roadies 1, but he is not," he revealed.
He added that it was a journey for the participants. He explained, “It was just 7 people going through a journey, beech mein just 2-3 vote-outs huye and who finishes. I just made it difficult for them to get along a little bit. I didn’t have to do much– just take away one bike, give one less soap for shower, gave low budget for food, that's all that I was doing and it was a fascinating experience for me.”
This revelation came as a surprise for Roadies fans. It was announced that Rannvijay Singha was the winner of Roadies 1 and Natasha Gupta was the runner-up. Over the years, the format of the show has changed with the introduction of gang leaders. But it still continues to be one of the most popular youth-based shows that enjoys immense popularity.
Currently, MTV Roadies XX is on air and the show has Elvish Yadav, Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Dhupia, and Prince Narula as gang leaders. This season also saw the return of Rannvijay Singha as host after a hiatus of a few years.
