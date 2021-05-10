Kunal Kohli’s‘Ramyug’ illustrates valuable lessons from the Ramayan that are still relevant in today’s times.

Kunal Kohli’s latest OTT directorial venture, Ramyug which is streaming on MX Player, is a perfect blend of the nostalgic saga of Ramayan and modern VFX technology. Ramayan is an ancient literary text that is an integral part of the Indian culture. We all know the story of the righteous king Ram and his Ramyug, it has been narrated in various movies, plays, books and TV serials over years, yet it never seems to get old

This series portrays the quest of Ram, the prince of Ayodhya, in bringing his beloved wife, Sita back from the clutches of the King of Lanka, Ravan who has kidnapped her. What follows is not just a story of revenge but also of kindness, compassion, love and righteousness. We have all grown up with this epic tale. It is evergreen and never seems to get outdated. The reason for this is all the lessons, morals, and values depicted in the Ramayan are relevant for today’s times as well. These fundamental values have stood the test of time and have a lot to teach us even today.

Let us take a look at some of these time-tested lessons from the Ramayan that have left a huge impact on the Indian psyche through the lens of Ramyug.

(01) The good always triumphs over the evil:

At its core, Ramayan is a battle between good and evil. Ram, who showcases a perfect example of what an ideal human should be, takes on the challenge of defeating the mighty Ravan. Ravan is also knowledgeable and very powerful. Yet Ramayan teaches us, no matter how mighty the evil, the good, even in its simplicity, is powerful enough to destroy it.

(02) The value of relationships:

Ramayan beautifully paints the picture of the bond that Ram and Lakshman share. When Ram is sent to exile for 14 years, Lakshman follows Ram and becomes his shield against all the difficulties of the world. Apart from Lakshman, Bharat is also an example of what an ideal brother should be. Even after being handed the Kingdom, Bharat never considers himself to be a true king and promptly gives it over to its rightful ruler, Ram, when he returns from the forest. Thus, Ramayan teaches us that good relationships are the most valuable treasure a human can possess.

(03) Unity in diversity is highly important:

When Ram sets on the path to bring back Sita after being kidnapped by Ravan, he is not alone. He has the support of the Vanar Sena that is led by Hanuman. On the surface, the Vanar Sena and Ram don’t seem to have much in common but yet they join forces to defeat the evil. Ramayan teaches us that no matter how different we might seem from some people, if we come together, we can defeat even the strongest of evil.

(04) Love and Kindness:

Ram is considered to be the epitome of positivity, love, kindness and forgiveness. We can learn lessons like how to mutually love and respect from him. Whatever role he plays in his life, be it of a son, a husband or a friend, Ram makes sure that he fulfils all his responsibilities with calm and composure.

(05) How important good friends are:

The importance of friendship and the company we keep is highlighted throughout many places in Ramayan. We get to know the friendship between Ram and Hanuman who come together in their quest to defeat Ravan. The devotion and respect that Ram and Hanuman share is everything we should be looking for in a friendship in today’s times.

