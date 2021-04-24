Strong and dynamic characters like KD Maa are a once in a lifetime opportunity – says Suchitra Pillai

The actor talks about taking on the role of a mysterious cult leader in MX Player’s ‘Hello Mini 3’

After the overwhelming response received from the audience for its previous two instalments, MX Player’s ‘Hello Mini’ is back with another season. In a nutshell, Hello Mini is a psychological cat-and-mouse chase thriller that features Anuja Joshi as the titular Mini and a faceless villain called ‘Stranger’ who seems to be omnipresent in her life.

The earlier seasons of this series connected well with the audience and boast a ranking of 8.5/10 on IMDb. The audience who watched both seasons are waiting with a bated breath to finally unmask the real face behind ‘Stranger’. Season 3 hopes to clear some of the unanswered questions of the viewers.

This time, the story takes us further into the journey of Mini, who is determined to finally know the identity of her stalker as witnessed in the previous seasons. This quest brings her face-to-face with KD Maa/ Kamyani Devi, who is played by the very talented Suchitra Pillai.

KD Maa is a self-proclaimed clairvoyant healer who is the head of a dangerous cult that honey-traps politicians for their own ulterior motives. Suchitra Pillai, who is known for her roles in lauded movies such as ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and ‘Fashion’ takes on a whole new avatar in this series. Speaking about taking on the role of a mysterious cult leader, she said, “Strong and dynamic characters like this are a once in a lifetime opportunity and really help actors break away from the mould. I think it's great when you get to gather such experiences through your work. KD Maa is a character that demands respect and devotion without even having to ask for it.”

Many believe that the character may have been inspired from real-life experiences around cults and cult leaders. But it was in fact the opposite. Suchitra said, "KD Maa is a fictional character and doesn't draw any inspiration from any real-life cult/ spiritual leaders. The clothes, demeanour, ideologies, appearance – everything about my character was a blank slate that we improvised and worked upon. Personally for me, playing the role of KD Maa has been highly interesting. It is something that I have never done before. So when a role like this came my way, I was very excited about doing it."

Apart from Anuja Joshi and Suchitra Pillai, the series also stars Mrinal Dutt, Abhinav Sharma, Anshul Pandey, Vibhav Roy, Nirisha Basnett, and Vikrant Koul among others.

Hello Mini is an adaptation of Novoneel Chakraborty’s celebrated thriller novels, ‘Stranger Trilogy’. This project is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Goldie Behl’s Rose Audio Visual.

