Ruhi Singh portrays a small-town girl with a twist in MX Player’s ‘Runaway Lugaai’

Bulbul is here to break all the stereotypes about small-town girls!

MX Original Series ‘Runaway Lugaai’ is finally here and we couldn’t be more excited. Strap on your seat belts as this dramedy takes you on a hilarious ride along with Rajni (Naveen Kasturia) who is on a quest to find his ‘Lugaai’, Bulbul (Ruhi Singh) as she inexplicably vanishes without a trace after their wedding. What follows is an adventure that is heart-warming and humorous in equal parts.

When we think about a small-town girl in India, the image that comes to our mind is of a simple-hearted and demure damsel in distress. We’ve often seen them portrayed onscreen as shy and reserved, hanging on to every word of the men in their lives - be it her husband or her father, because sundar and susheel is what they’re supposed to be. Bulbul shatters all these expectations in the dramedy that is now streaming on MX Player.

She is a ‘Bindaas’ girl who isn’t afraid to chase her dreams. She speaks her mind and doesn’t shy away from topics such as ‘sex’. She isn’t afraid to ask her future husband Rajni if he has had sex before, something that leaves him flabbergasted. She has big dreams and she is willing to do whatever it takes to achieve them.

Speaking about her character, Ruhi Singh said, “Bulbul is a character that was very exciting to play, mainly because I believe I'm breaking stereotypes when playing Bulbul. She is definitely exaggerated but I believe that she signifies free spirit and an independent woman who is in her way fighting patriarchy and refuses to give the reins of her life to anybody, be it her father or her husband. She is one of those characters that you can really fall in love with or grow to hate but she can't be ignored. I wanted to play this character with authenticity & full honesty, and I've really tried to do the same. She's a dreamer and a fighter, fighting for her freedom & fighting against the old ways of society in a very light-hearted way. So it's very much like a comedy of errors, but with a message.”

Also worth noting, is the relationship that Bulbul and Rajni share. Often in small towns, the husband dominates the marriage and the wife is expected to be submissive to him. However, Bulbul and Rajni’s relationship is exactly the opposite of this. Bulbul shares a great comfort level with her husband and speaks her mind to him. She isn’t afraid to ask him anything that comes to her mind. Rajni also falls in love with her frankness and bindass attitude. Their bond and camaraderie is something to look out for.

Rajni is brilliantly played by Naveen Kasturia and this series also stars the veteran comedy actor Sanjay Mishra, Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan and Arya Babbar in pivotal roles.

This project is helmed by Avinash Das & Abir Sengupta has penned the hilarious and witty dialogues of the show.

You can now stream all episodes of Runaway Lugaai for FREE, only on MX Player. http://bit.ly/RunawayLugaai

