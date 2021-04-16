5 reasons why MX Player’s latest offering ’Bisaat’ is the murder mystery to watch this weekend

Check out our top 5 reasons why you should watch 'Bisaat' this weekend

MX Player premiered its latest murder mystery, MX Original Series ‘Bisaat’ on 15th April which is a treat for thriller fanatics. This series traces a nail-biting story that has abundant twists and turns that will keep the viewers hanging from the edge of their seats. This series is written and directed by the very talented Vikram Bhatt who is known for celebrated thriller/ horror movies like ‘Raaz’, ‘1921’, ‘Haunted 3D’ and many more. This series features Sandeepa Dhar and Omkar Kapoor in the leading roles.

Bisaat narrates the story of Dr Kiyana Verma (Sandeepa Dhar) who is a psychiatrist and is an extremely empathic person. In one of her cases, a new patient, Radhika Kapoor (Leena Jumani), confides in her that her husband Yash Kapoor (Khalid Siddiqui) is abusive. Thus, Dr Kiyana tries to help her by getting close to Yash Kapoor to unravel his secrets, only to find him brutally murdered, one fine day.

Although this makes Dr Kiyana the prime suspect, but the question now is - Has she actually committed the murder? Or is someone framing her? Who is the mastermind behind it all? To get answers to all these questions and more, tune into Bisaat on the MX Player app.

Below we have compiled 5 reasons why you should definitely make Bisaat your weekend binge.

(01) A Nail-biting Murder Mystery:

The plot focuses on the murder of a business tycoon with a lot of twists and turns that will leave you baffled. The thrill of finally knowing who the villain of the story is and whether Dr Kiyana is a pawn or the culprit will keep you hooked to the end of the story. Bisaat tells a tale of exposés, high stakes and emotional wreckages.

(02) Stellar Performances:

This series boasts of an amazing cast that includes talented actors such as Sandeepa Dhar, Omkar Kapoor, Leena Jumani, Khalid Siddiqui, and many more. Sandeepa Dhar plays the role of Dr Kiyana, who is sympathetic towards her patients and plays the character with wide-eyed innocence and compassion. Omkar Kapoor takes on the role of Abhijit Verma, Dr Kiyana’s husband who is uncomfortable with her involvement in this case. As Kiyana gets closer to Yash Kapoor, Abhijit starts getting jealous of the time Kiyana spends with the business tycoon. Further, Leena Jumani portrays Radhika Kapoor, a battered wife who has no one to turn to. The series also stars Jia Mustafa, Coral Bhamra, Ashmita Bakshi, Trishaan Maini, Tanvi Thakkar in pivotal supporting roles.

(03) Another masterpiece of Vikram Bhatt:

This 8-episode web series is written and directed by the well-known director, Vikram Bhatt who can be regarded as the maestro of the murder mystery genre. His visions rarely disappoint, and the audience is served with an amazing storyline with a satisfying climax. As a director, he enjoys cranking the tension in the plot up to a maximum and getting the viewers invested in the lives of his characters. He promises that one can expect the unexpected from Bisaat.

(04) The Twisted Plot:

Bisaat features a fast-moving storyline that can be compared to a high-stakes game of chess. Every character has his own motive and plays this game very smartly. All the characters keep their cards held tight to their chests. In Bisaat, you can expect a plot that is unlike any other murder mystery that you have watched previously.

(05) Amazing Background Score:

To deliver the full impact of a story, not just stunning visuals, but an impactful background music is important. The background score of Bisaat is bone-chilling and adrenaline-boosting. The composition is arresting and does a great job at immersing the audience in the thrilling plot of the series.

So, here is a murder mystery that will have you racking your brains in an effort to solve it. Thriller buffs, we suggest you don’t miss this! Stream all episodes of Bisaat on MX Player, now.

Credits :Pinkvilla

