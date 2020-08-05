EXCLUSIVE: After Radhe Shyam, Prabhas to reunite with Bhushan Kumar for another big mythological drama

Taking their association ahead, Prabhas and Bhushan Kumar have decided to team up again, after Saaho and Radhe Shyam. The big budgeted film will be a period saga, based on an episode from the pages of Indian mythology.

After attaining superstardom down South with a blockbuster success like Baahubali, Prabhas has become a household name pan-India as well. His last release Saaho was again a bilingual, releasing in Hindi as well as South Indian languages. Today, he's a superstar in Bollywood also with fans waiting for his films. There are several producers queuing up for his dates and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series have done that with Saaho and also have another film Radhe Shyam lined up.

That's not all. An insider source tells us that Prabhas has now been signed on for another big Bollywood project, released in South Indian languages as well. "Prabhas was offered a massive mythological drama, based on Indian folklore. Bhushan Kumar is putting together the whole project and has plans to mount it on a lavish scale. It's an action packed period drama, that will be a page from Indian history and mythology. When Bhushan reached out to Prabhas, he loved the idea because this film is touted to be made on the lines of a Baahubali franchise."

ALSO READ: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film with Nag Ashwin to roll in 2021; To be one of the biggest Indian movies?

Prabhas also has Nag Ashwin's next project with lined up. "Right now, it needs to be seen when work can resume. First, Prabhas will finish his shoot for Radhe Shyam. They have only completed around 40 per cent of the whole film, and they will wrap shoot in two months after it's safe to shoot. A lot of the outdoor shoot is also left to be done. So once that's over, the team will chalk out the dates for both Nag Ashwin's next and the next with T-Series." We reached out to T-Series but they didn't want to comment on the query.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×