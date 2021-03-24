Eros Now’s 7 Kadam features Ronit Roy and Amit Sadh as a football-loving father-son duo

Read our review of Eros Now's latest sports web series, '7 Kadam'

Eros Now‘s upcoming web series, 7 Kadam has caught the attention of all sports lovers. The premise of this movie is about the journey of a father ( ) and his son (Amit Sadh) whose lives are bound by their love for football.

Aurobindo Pal (Ronit Roy) used to be one of the best football players of his generation. However, due to a leg injury, he could no longer play the sport. He saw his dreams being shattered in front of his own eyes. But years later, he has found a new dream to coach his son, Ravi Pal (Amit Sadh), to become the best football player in the world. He will stop at nothing to make this happen.

Ravi, on the other hand, though loves his father unconditionally and wants to fulfil all his dreams, he also believes in making money out of his passion. This is not appreciated by his father and that is where their priorities towards the game differ. And as fate would have it, the father and son are eventually pitted against each other on the football field to see their dreams take wings.

This web series paints a bittersweet relationship between a father and a son who indeed love each other but are torn apart by their ambitions and priorities in life. It also conveys the importance of possessing a never-say-die attitude and determination towards attaining goals as shown by the lead characters irrespective of their divergent principles of playing the game.

This grit is something that all sports lovers can relate to that will make this movie a compelling watch.

This web series also brings forth different aspects of life, such as love, ambition, priorities, dreams and much more. There are no heroes or villains in this story. Just normal people like you and me who are fighting for their dreams individually. Is Ravi wrong that he wants to earn money to support his family? Is his father wrong in pushing him to only focus on his sports career? The viewers will get to watch both sides of the story and come to their own conclusions.

Saat Kadam stars celebrated actors such as Ronit Roy and Amit Sadh in the main roles and they will completely blow you away with their performances. We don’t need to shed more light on their stellar acting talent as their respective filmographies speak for themselves.

Ronit Roy plays Aurobindo Pal as a man who had almost given up on his ambitions but believes that his son will fulfil his unaccomplished dream. He is gritty, determined and full of hopes for his child.

Amit Sadh takes on the role of Ravi Pal and essays this part brilliantly. Rohan is bound by the strong love that he has for his father and football but he is also practical. He knows that one cannot get ahead in life without earning money. Also, Deeksha Seth, Nivaan Sen, Karmveer Choudhary, and Akash Mukherjee star as pivotal supporting characters.

7 Kadam brings to light the struggles and compromises of a sports player. We often get to see successful sports persons but rarely know how much they have sacrificed to reach where they are. This movie highlights the hardships of sports players and their focused journey towards the game to attain success.

To show their love and support for the football lovers, Eros now has gone one step further and teamed up with the Indian football legend, Bhaichung Bhutia to give them a one-year free football coaching at the celebrated Baichung Bhutia school. A Twitter competition named ‘7 Kadam Moves’ will be held from 17th March to 31st March. Baichung Bhutia will pick out two winners, one from Mumbai and the other from Delhi and provide them with football training for a year, free of cost.

7 Kadam is set in the picturesque Kolkata and is directed by Mohit Jha. It also boasts of amazing music, with the song ‘Chakala Wakala’ being deemed as the new motivational anthem song.

Here’s a movie that is tailor-made for sports lovers and is sure to win many hearts.

