MX Player’s Indori Ishq points out these 5 signs of an ‘Aashiq’ to perfection

Here are a few signs of an Aashiq that you should watch out for.

Unrequited love is a feeling that all of us have felt, young or old. It may be your school crush or that cute office colleague, we all know the feeling of helplessly falling for someone. They say love is a beautiful emotion, but one-sided love can plunge you into a world of pain, misery and insanity – as seen in the trailer of the upcoming drama – MX Original Series Indori Ishq.

This 9-episodic series takes us through a lovelorn GenZ aashiq’s journey and explores the themes of obsessive love, blended with the harsh reality of losing yourself in their pursuit, even when you know they’ve wronged you!

Interestingly, the trailer also highlights how the rules of love are so very different for boys and girls. Somehow, the impact seems to be a lot lesser if a girl cheats on her guy, but had he done it, he faces the wrath of society. He’s simply belittled as the lovesick fool who should’ve known better and must move on. Such is the case of the series lead – Kunal Marathe, played by Ritvik Sahore.

Here are 5 undeniable signs that you are definitely a diehard Aashiq, just like Indori Ishq’s Kunal!

You live in self-pity:

A bad breakup plunges you into the depths of self-pity like nothing else. The lines of infatuation, true love and commitment are blurred for them as they’re consumed by waves of self-pity. You become the local Kabir Singh and can’t help but wallow in your misery, much to the irritation of others around you. Everyone either feels sorry for you or they make fun of you for the condition that you are in after your breakup.

Grow an unruly beard, and unkempt hair:

There’s something about sporting an overgrown, unruly beard with an unkempt haircut that reeks of you being a jilted lover who cannot even face himself in the mirror.

Alcohol become your new best friend:

Dulling your pain by alcohol seems like the perfect antidote to a heartbreak. However, getting drunk for one night or two is okay, but if you constantly find yourself under the influence of such vices to cope up with your pain, then we are sorry to say, but you are in trouble, my friend.

You are playing heartbreak songs on the loop:

One of the telltale signs of a Desi Aashiq is that you are repeatedly listening to heartbreak songs such as ‘Acha Sila Diya Tunne Merre Pyaar Ka’, ‘Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Ho’ and ‘Tum Toh There Pardesi’ etc. Suddenly all sad lyrics seem to be penned just for you. You get flashbacks of your ill-fated love story each time you listen to such songs. You make yourself the main character in each song and you often feel the lyrics are everything that you would say to your ex if you had a chance.

All the letters and gifts given by your ex are kept safely:

After a bad breakup, the letters and gifts are given to you by your ex-lover suddenly seem like the most precious thing in the world to you. You treasure each memory with utmost care and hold on to them like a life jacket. Some people might call you pathetic for clutching on to these useless things, but what do they know? They will never understand your pain anyways.

