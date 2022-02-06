Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away LIVE Updates: Veteran singer breathes her last; PM Modi pays tribute
The legendary singer's last rites will be held on Sunday itself. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray pronounced that Lata Mangeshkar will be accorded with a state funeral. Post 3 PM, the family members will depart for Dadar's Shivaji Park where the last rites will reportedly be held from 4 PM onwards. Click link below for all details.
Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice!
Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti
As per government sources, ANI tweeted, "Two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. The National flag to fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect."
Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India. pic.twitter.com/N0chZbBcX6
