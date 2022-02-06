Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away LIVE Updates: Veteran singer breathes her last; PM Modi pays tribute.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a fond memory with late Lata Mangeshkar as he paid tribute to her. He tweeted, "Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India."

