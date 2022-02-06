Live

Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away LIVE Updates: Veteran singer breathes her last; PM Modi pays tribute

by Pinkvilla Desk  |  Updated on Feb 06, 2022 11:11 AM IST
 
 
Highlights
February 6, 2022, 11:09 am IST
Lata Mangeshkar to be accorded state funeral

The legendary singer's last rites will be held on Sunday itself. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray pronounced that Lata Mangeshkar will be accorded with a state funeral. Post 3 PM, the family members will depart for Dadar's Shivaji Park where the last rites will reportedly be held from 4 PM onwards. Click link below for all details. 

February 6, 2022, 10:48 am IST
B-Town pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar
While India's personalities paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, Bollywood also remembered the singing sensation. Akshay Kumar, Zoya Akhtar, Bhumi Pednekar & others took to social media to pay tribute to India’s nightingale. 
 

February 6, 2022, 10:44 am IST
National mourning as mark of respect for veteran singer

As per government sources, ANI tweeted, "Two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. The National flag to fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect." 

 

 

February 6, 2022, 10:13 am IST
PM Modi pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a fond memory with late Lata Mangeshkar as he paid tribute to her. He tweeted, "Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India." 
 