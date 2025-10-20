Is Nawazuddin Siddiqui collaborating with Mission Impossible’s Ilia Volok for Faraar?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up for his next release, Thamma, slated to hit the silver screens on October 21, 2025. Following the release of the romantic horror comedy, the actor is set to feature in a heist film titled Faraar, sharing the screen with Mission Impossible actor Ilia Volok.

Is Nawazuddin Siddiqui collaborating with Ilia Volok in Faraar?

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will appear as a physics professor in the heist movie, tentatively titled Faraar. As the actor steps into a brand-new avatar, the film will reportedly feature Mission Impossible actor Ilia Volok as the primary antagonist.

The movie is also expected to star Malik-fame actress Nimisha Sajayan in a key role. Additionally, Spanish composer Iván Lacámara-known for his musical work in the series Money Heist-will compose the film's musical tracks and background score.

Director Kushagra Sharma explained that casting Ilia Volok opposite Nawazuddin was a creative decision motivated by the desire to reintroduce the essence of a powerful, layered antagonist while breaking away from conventional portrayals. He added that, as cinema becomes increasingly global, it was essential to bring together two performers who embody depth and authenticity.

Sharma further noted that Siddiqui's brilliance on screen demanded an equally compelling counterpart, and that Ilia Volok brought a rare combination of gravitas and unpredictability.

For those unaware, Ilia Andriyovych Volok is a Ukrainian actor who has appeared in several movies and TV shows, including Power Rangers Wild Force, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and more.

About Thamma

Thamma is a romantic horror comedy and serves as the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU). The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles.

The film chronicles around Alok Goyal, a young man who accidentally stumbles upon an imprisoned Yakshasan, leading to his transformation into a vampire. However, he soon realizes that his destiny is far more complex than he expected, as he is forced to confront unfortunate consequences.

In addition to the lead cast, the film also features Paresh Rawal, Sathyaraj, Faisal Malik, Geeta Aggarwal, Rachit Singh, and more in pivotal roles. Moreover, Nora Fatehi and Malaika Arora are also making special appearances with dance numbers.

