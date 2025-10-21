FIRST PICS: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reveal daughter Dua’s face on Diwali, Internet can’t keep calm

It’s been over a year since Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their daughter, Dua. Since then, the couple has kept her away from the spotlight and hidden her face from the cameras. But now, DeepVeer have finally revealed their daughter’s face, and the first glimpse of Dua is going viral on social media. Marking the special occasion of Diwali, the Kalki 2898 AD actress shared a series of adorable family pictures, but little Dua truly stole everyone’s hearts.

In a collaborative post on Instagram, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh revealed the face of their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh. Talking about the cute pictures, baby Dua can be seen smiling and has a tiny finger in her mouth. The actress warmly embraces her, holding the little girl in her arms. Adding to the charm is Ranveer, who smiles brightly while looking absolutely dapper in a white kurta pyjama.

The sweetest thing about the photos is Deepika and Dua twinning in bright red outfits. Both exuded cuteness and a regal vibe in bright red dresses. In one of the photos, we can see Dua praying during the Diwali puja. It goes without saying that Deepika and Ranveer have surely given their fans the best Diwali gift. Sharing the snapshots on social media, the power couple extended their heartiest Diwali wishes.

For the unversed, the Padmaavat actress recently changed her Instagram profile picture, which shows a T-shirt with 'in my mom era' written on it.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, which was a big blockbuster. The actress is currently busy with the production of her film with Allu Arjun, A22 X A6, directed by Atlee. She is also playing a crucial role in Shah Rukh Khan's King. Talking about Ranveer Singh, the charismatic actor is gearing up for the release of Dhurandhar on December 5. The movie is very hot among cinegoers and is expected to storm the box office. He also has a couple of exciting projects in the pipeline, including a zombie film, tentatively titled Pralay, with Jai Mehta.

