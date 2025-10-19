Box Office: Varun Dhawan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari adds Rs. 1 crore on 3rd Saturday, crosses Rs. 55 crore mark

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari witnessed a nominal jump on the third Saturday, adding Rs. 1 crore to the tally. The running total of the film reached Rs. 55.75 crore net in India. The drop from its previous Saturday is around 70 percent, which is huge. However, it is mainly because people are now busy with Diwali preparations. Moreover, the movie is taking its last few breaths at the box office as it is set to wind its box office journey with the arrival of Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

Backed by Dharma Productions, the Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer is heading to finish its theatrical run under the Rs. 60 crore net mark, somewhere around Rs. 57 - 58 crore, which is reasonable as the movie opened to average audience talk and got released in a clash with a relatively bigger film, Kantara: Chapter 1. At one point, it was heading to finish under the Rs. 50 crore mark, which would be a dismal end. The Buy-One-Get-One (BOGO) offers on weekdays and the holiday period boosted its business and gave it some life.

Sadly, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will end up being another failure for Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Fans will have to wait a little longer to see their perfect comeback at the box office.

The genre and mid-budget films are struggling to attract the audience in cinemas in the post-pandemic times. One of the prime reasons is the erosion of the theatrical base by digital platforms. Even the movies that received some appreciation are not scoring as much as they would have back then.

There is an 8-week OTT window, which is a big threat for such movies as the audience prefers to wait for the movies on digital platforms, rather than experiencing them in cinema halls. Such movies are now called OTT films, which is a major concern. The stakeholders should take some revolutionary steps to escalate this digital window to somewhere around 6 months.

Box office collections of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 40.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.35 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 3.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.15 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.35 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.00 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 1.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.90 lakh 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 55.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 battles pre-Diwali, nets Rs. 3.75 crore on 3rd Saturday