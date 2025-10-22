Is Lisa planning to go on solo tour in 2026? BLACKPINK member partners with known live gig label for concerts

Lisa is going big! The Thai singer has seemingly set eyes on a bunch of fun moments in the coming year. According to an announcement from her own label, LLOUD, the star has signed with Wasserman Music to be her worldwide touring representative. This seems to be a step in the direction of a possible global tour for the BLACKPINK member, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

Lisa planning concert tours around the world? Here’s what we know

Apart from her own management company, Lisa is also represented by RCA Records for international music distribution, and her latest deal with Wasserman Music will put her right on the map for some amazing touring gigs. Aside from this, she is also under the roster of the Western talent agency WME (William Morris Endeavor), which houses musicians Adele, Calvin Harris, and Billie Eilish, as well as actors including Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, and Matt Damon.

Lisa is currently already doing concerts with Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé, as the girl group hops around the world for their DEADLINE World tour. BLACKPINK is also said to be filming their comeback music video this week, set to release alongside their full-length album in December. This arrangement makes it likely for her to tour internationally sometime in 2026, taking her solo songs from the LALISA and ALTER EGO albums around the world for a spin.

Her recent moves aise, previously, she landed a pivotal role in The White Lotus season 3, where she played Mook, a hotelier in Thailand, her hometown, and the shooting location of the show. Meanwhile, she is also said to have been cast alongside Ma Dong Seok and Lee Jin Wook in Extraction: Tigo, a spin-off of the Chris Hemsworth starrer. It will mark her Korean acting debut as well action debut, making fans intrigued with her career henceforth.

