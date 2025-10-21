Jisoo marks Billboard Hot 100 debut with EYES CLOSED featuring Zayn Malik, marks BIG milestone for BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has made her long-awaited debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. On October 21, the latest version of the famed listing was revealed online, and in came the celebrations from BLINKs. The oldest member of the team had landed her latest single release, collaboration track EYES CLOSED with Zayn Malik, on the list. Making her first-ever entry, the singer managed to release the 72nd most popular song of the week in the United States.

Jisoo and Zayn Malik’s EYES CLOSED has debuted at No. 72 on the Billboard Hot 100. This has become the 30-year-old’s first solo entry on the chart, albeit for a collaboration song, and is a moment of celebration. She has earlier tracked with the rest of her teammates on the same chart for BLACKPINK’s group releases. With Jisoo’s entry, BLACKPINK has now become the first and only K-pop girl group to have all its members with solo entries on the US chart.

BLACKPINK on Hot 100

Previously, members of the group, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, have all managed to grab impressive spots as well, with Rosé landing the highest of them all. Her own collaboration with Bruno Mars, APT., rose on the Hot 100 chart’s Top 10, peaking at the high rank of No. 3. The team's releases included a peak for Pink Venom at No. 22 and their latest release, JUMP, landing at 28.

Other achievements for EYES CLOSED include No. 7 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart, No. 10 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 20 on the Global 200, respectively. What a week for the track! Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the quartet will film the music video for their upcoming comeback release this week, with the album reported to be released in December as a full-length record rather than a November mini-album, as previously believed.

