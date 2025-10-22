Box Office: Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat records good hold, Harshvardhan Rane's film nets Rs 7.50 crore on Day 2

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat continues a good hold on its second day, collecting Rs. 7.50 crore to Rs. 7.75 crore net. This comes after an excellent opening day of Rs. 9 crore, becoming Harshvardhan Rane's career-best opener. The drop on Day 2 is around 16 percent, which is an encouraging sign. Places where Diwali was celebrated yesterday like Punjab and some parts of Maharashtra registered growth today, while Delhi-UP remained the best regions.

The two-day cume of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat reached an estimated Rs. 16.50 crore net at the domestic box office. Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead, the tragic love story is expected to sail through a favourable theatrical run. The movie will grab a HIT verdict even with a decent trend from here on. It will keep on reaping the benefits of the Post-Diwali period for a couple of days.

The movie has good chances of making around Rs. 37 crore to Rs. 40 crore net in its 6-day extended weekend, which will be a good figure for such a moderate budget movie. For the record, Rane's Sanam Teri Kasam collected Rs. 34 crore net during its re-release this year, becoming his biggest grosser. This could have been an ideal end for Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat too, however, the way it is performing at the box office, the movie will easily go beyond the Rs. 50 crore mark and so.

The Milap Zaveri directorial was released in limited showcasing due to its clash with relatively bigger film, Thamma. The film wasn’t released in many single-screen cinemas and smaller centres, where it could have registered good occupancy. With a better showcasing, the film could have gained much more.

Day-wise box office collections of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 9 crore 2 Rs. 7.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 16.50 crore

