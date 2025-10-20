Dude Box Office Collections: Pradeep Ranganathan starrer Scores Rs 51cr in its 1st Weekend Worldwide

Tamil film Dude did well over its first weekend, collecting Rs. 36 crore approx at the Indian box office. The film could have cleared Rs. 40 crore or more, if not for the pre-Diwali period. Regardless, this marks the career-best weekend figures for the lead Pradeep Ranganathan, thanks to healthy collections in the Telugu states.

The worldwide weekend for the film amounted to Rs. 51 crore approx, with USD 1.75 million (Rs. 15.50 crore) coming from overseas markets.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Dude in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 11.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 11.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 12.50 cr. Total Rs. 35.75 cr.

In Tamil Nadu, the film collected Rs. 21.50 crore over the first weekend, which is the second for Pradeep behind Dragon. Dude scored a higher opening day than Dragon, but Dragon had an exceptional surge over the weekend, with Sunday nearly doubling its opening day. Dude could have scored over Dragon on a normal weekend, but this was a pre-Diwali, which probably kept it from.

With Diwali today, business will see a pick, and it should remain on elevated levels throughout weekdays. The film should aim to double its weekend number for the week. That will not be enough to overtake the full run of Dragon, but it will give it a base to post a final number over Rs. 60 crore in the state, which will be a very good outcome.

Outside Tamil Nadu, the film had a record weekend for Pradeep in Telugu states and Kerala, while Karnataka was slightly under Dragon.

The Territorial Breakdown for Dude in India is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 21.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 2.85 cr. APTS Rs. 9.35 cr. Kerala Rs. 1.75 cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.30 cr. Total Rs. 35.75 cr.

