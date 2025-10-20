EXCLUSIVE: Ramayana: Part One edit locked EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham in talks to play Duryodhana EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh's next titled Pralay EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar first song; Parveen Babi Biopic EXCLUSIVE: Ahaan Panday signs his second film EXCLUSIVE: Langda Tyagi spin off in the making EXCLUSIVE: Meenaakshi Chaudhary joins John Abraham in Force 3 EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan set to reunite EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari run time locked EXCLUSIVE: Crew 2 in the making

Dude Box Office Collections: Pradeep Ranganathan starrer Scores Rs 51cr in its 1st Weekend Worldwide

This marks the career-best weekend figures for the lead Pradeep Ranganathan, thanks to healthy collections in the Telugu states.

By Jatinder Singh
Published on Oct 20, 2025  |  09:27 AM IST |  120K
dude
Dude still (image courtesy of Mythri Movie Makers)

Tamil film Dude did well over its first weekend, collecting Rs. 36 crore approx at the Indian box office. The film could have cleared Rs. 40 crore or more, if not for the pre-Diwali period. Regardless, this marks the career-best weekend figures for the lead Pradeep Ranganathan, thanks to healthy collections in the Telugu states.

The worldwide weekend for the film amounted to Rs. 51 crore approx, with USD 1.75 million (Rs. 15.50 crore) coming from overseas markets.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Dude in India are as follows:

Day Gross
Friday Rs. 11.50 cr.
Saturday Rs. 11.75 cr.
Sunday Rs. 12.50 cr.
   
Total Rs. 35.75 cr.

In Tamil Nadu, the film collected Rs. 21.50 crore over the first weekend, which is the second for Pradeep behind Dragon. Dude scored a higher opening day than Dragon, but Dragon had an exceptional surge over the weekend, with Sunday nearly doubling its opening day. Dude could have scored over Dragon on a normal weekend, but this was a pre-Diwali, which probably kept it from.

With Diwali today, business will see a pick, and it should remain on elevated levels throughout weekdays. The film should aim to double its weekend number for the week. That will not be enough to overtake the full run of Dragon, but it will give it a base to post a final number over Rs. 60 crore in the state, which will be a very good outcome.

Outside Tamil Nadu, the film had a record weekend for Pradeep in Telugu states and Kerala, while Karnataka was slightly under Dragon. 

The Territorial Breakdown for Dude in India is as follows:

Area Gross
Tamil Nadu Rs. 21.50 cr.
Karnataka Rs. 2.85 cr.
APTS Rs. 9.35 cr.
Kerala Rs. 1.75 cr.
Rest of India Rs. 0.30 cr.
   
Total Rs. 35.75 cr.

