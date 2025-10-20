Veteran Bollywood actor Asrani passes away at 84 after suffering from prolonged illness

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Veteran Bollywood actor Asrani passed away on October 20, 2025, at the age of 84. According to a report by India Today, the actor's demise was confirmed by his nephew, Ashok, leaving a deep void in the realm of Indian cinema.

Reportedly, the actor had been suffering from a prolonged illness related to old age for quite some time.

Bollywood actor Asrani passes away at 84

The popular Hindi film actor Asrani hailed from Jaipur, Rajasthan. His final rites were performed at the Santacruz Crematorium.

According to reports, the artist's personal assistant revealed that he had been admitted to a hospital in Juhu four days prior to his demise due to an accumulation of fluid in his lungs.

Reportedly, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa star wished to have a peaceful and private funeral, rather than turning it into a public event. Respecting his wishes, the family conducted the funeral privately and announced his passing afterward. While the family has yet to issue an official statement, a prayer meet is expected to be organized soon.

Who is Asrani?

Asrani was a veteran Bollywood actor, widely known for his vast range of versatile roles. Born in Jaipur on January 1, 1941, during the British Raj, he had an illustrious career in Indian cinema that spanned over five decades and included numerous iconic films.

Over the years, Asrani appeared in more than 350 films, performing lead roles, character roles, comedic parts, and supporting roles. He began learning acting under Sahitya Kalabhai Thakkar between 1960 and 1962.

In 1962, he moved to Mumbai to pursue opportunities in acting. A year later, in 1963, after a chance meeting with Kishore Sahu and Hrishikesh Mukherjee, he was advised to study acting professionally.

He then joined the Film Institute in Pune, completed his course, and landed his debut role in 1967's Hare Kaanch Ki Choodiyan. After gaining popularity with his performances in Satyakam and Mere Apne, Asrani was increasingly offered comedic roles.

Over the decades, he featured in a long list of notable films, including Koshish, Rajesh Khanna's Bawarchi, Parichay, Abhimaan, Mehbooba, Do Ladke Dono Kadke, and many more.

His most iconic role remains that of the eccentric jailer in Sholay, a performance that remains etched in the audience's memory. Interestingly, Asrani also played lead roles in several Gujarati films, even co-starring with legendary actress Waheeda Rehman.

He was last seen in films such as Non Stop Dhamaal and Dream Girl 2, both released in 2023.

