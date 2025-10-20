Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office: Rishab Shetty starrer Battles Pre Diwali in 3rd Weekend, Nearing 600cr in India

Kantara Chapter 1 had a muted growth over its third weekend as the film battled Pre-Diwali. The effect was more prominent in North India, while in the South, things got a little better on Sunday, but the weakness was still there. The film grossed Rs. 40 crore approx during the weekend, which in normal circumstances would have probably been around Rs. 50 crore.

The total gross in India after eighteen days in release stands at Rs. 592 crore approx. It will cross the Rs. 600 crore mark today. If not for Pre-Diwali, that would have come a day sooner. For the film to challenge Chhaava as the highest grosser of the year, it would have been preferable to over Rs. 600 crore. Things have gotten slightly difficult now, though not out of reach, especially if it performs strongly during the Diwali period over the weekdays.

The Box Office Collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One (8 days) Rs. 383.25 cr. Week Two Rs. 168.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 9.50 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 13.25 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 17.50 cr. Total Rs. 592.00 cr.

With Diwali, the business shall pick up in the South today, while in the North, it will be from tomorrow that the film starts getting the festival boost. However, the arrival of Diwali releases will eat up a lot of its showcasing, so there will likely not be a big spike in collections, but healthy numbers overall.

The film stands just shy of the historic Rs. 200 crore mark in Karnataka, which it shall be breaching today. It crossed Rs. 50 crore in Kerala yesterday. The state fared relatively better than the rest over the weekend, as the Pre-Diwali effect was lesser, with Sunday seeing just a 50 per cent week-on-week drop. Tamil Nadu and Telugu states saw a drop in collections due to the competition from the Diwali releases like Dude, Bison, Telusu Kada and so on.

The Territorial Breakdown for Kantara: Chapter 1 is as follows:

Area Gross Karnataka Rs. 197.50 cr. APTS Rs. 93.75 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 56.75 cr. Kerala Rs. 50.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 193.50 cr. Total Rs. 592.00 cr.

ALSO READ: Kantara Chapter 1 Becomes Highest Grossing Film of All Time in Karnataka