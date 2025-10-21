Is BTS coming to India in 2026? Alleged touring data reveals Mumbai as top destination for comeback tour

BTS is gearing up for the release of new music, and the rumors about the boy group’s next steps are already taking over the internet! According to speculations, the South Korean septet’s 20-city world tour list has been released, even before the group confirms their tour officially. While the members have already spoken about conducting concerts next year, there has yet to be any revelation from the company, as they’re working on a spring comeback album as of now. The newly released rumored tour list consists of the Indian city Mumbai, which has long waited for a performance from the singers.

BTS’ rumored world tour stops list out

According to reports citing a source at Live Nation Touring data, BTS is considering the following 20 cities to perform on their upcoming tour in 2026! However, it is to be noted that no official announcements have been made on BIGHIT MUSIC’s end.

The rumored lineup of BTS Tour cities looks as below.

Seoul Tokyo Osaka Bangkok Los Angeles New York City Chicago London Paris São Paulo Mexico City Hong Kong Singapore Sydney Mumbai Manila Jakarta Berlin Toronto Las Vegas

Among these, the most shocking name appears to be Mumbai, India, a country that is often ignored by K-pop companies for regular touring. But, BTS has repeatedly expressed their wish to perform in the country and even revealed that the stop was a part of their Map of the Soul Tour, which was supposed to be held from April 2020 through to the next year and was touted to be one of their biggest so far. However, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the tour cancellation and, thereby, no performance from BTS could be conducted.

Moreover, HYBE recently established its overseas headquarters in Mumbai, raising expectations for its roster to perform in the country and build its K-pop system. All these happenings and rumors combined have made it seem that a BTS India concert may not just be a pipe dream anymore.

