Thamma Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna's latest entrant in MHCU collects Rs. 17 cr on Day 2

Thamma is looking to collect Rs. 17 crore to Rs. 17.50 crore on its second day, after opening with an impressive Rs. 22.50 crore net. The two-day total cumulative of the vampire-comedy drama has reached Rs. 40 crore net, according to estimates.

Released on Tuesday (October 21), the Ayushmann Khurrana movie has the benefit of Diwali holidays and an extended weekend of 6 days. It is expected to cross the Rs. 90 crore mark by the end of the extended first weekend. If it witnesses excellent spikes on Saturday and Sunday, even Rs. 100 crore is doable. From there, if the film could hit Rs. 200 crore net, that will be a good outcome for the film. Considering the starcast and scale of Thamma, it will be an ideal closing for the movie.

Thamma is performing best in Delhi-UP, Rajasthan, and Mysore. Eastern circuits are also doing well. There is no major release in Hindi until Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2, which means Thamma will enjoy a clean run until mid-November.

Day-wise box office collections of Thamma:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 22.50 crore 2 Rs. 17.50 crore Total Rs. 40 crore

The Aditya Sarpotdar directorial has received a majorly positive response from the audience, which is a good sign. The movie is expected to continue the successful streak of the horror comedy universe. For the record, the previous film of the universe, Stree 2, went on to collect a massive Rs. 600 crore. Another film, Munjya, starring fresh faces, managed to collect over Rs. 100 crore. The next film of the horror comedy universe is Bhediya 2, which is slated to release on August 14, 2026.



Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Top Diwali Opening Days Post Pandemic: Thamma takes 5th spot, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat settles at 7th place