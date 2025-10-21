2025 Blue Dragon Film Awards Full Nominations: No Other Choice, Song Hye Kyo, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin Up For Big Wins

The 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards have announced the latest list of nominees for its upcoming ceremony. With an in-person event planned for November 19 at KBS Hall, all the stars are likely to walk the red carpet for their big wins. Among the nominations, No Other Choice remained a popular pick with its impressive ongoing run at the Box Office. Harbin and My Daughter Is a Zombie, as well as Dark Nuns and Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy were also popular picks. A series of fan and expert panel votes went into motion for deciding the list of the nominees.

Check out the full nominations for this year’s Blue Dragon Film Awards of one of the biggest film nights in Korean entertainment:

Best Picture

No Other Choice

The Ugly

My Daughter Is a Zombie

The Old Woman With the Knife

Harbin

Best Director

Min Kyu Dong (The Old Woman With the Knife)

Park Chan Wook (No Other Choice)

Yeon Sang Ho (The Ugly)

Woo Min Ho (Harbin)

Pil Gam Seong (My Daughter Is a Zombie)

Best New Director

Kim Min Ha (Idiot Girls and School Ghost: School Anniversary)

Kim Soo Jin (Noise)

Kim Hye Young (IT’s OKAY!)

Park Joon Ho (3670)

Jang Byung Ki (When This Summer is Over)

Best Actor

Park Jung Min (The Ugly)

Sul Kyung Gu (A Normal Family)

Lee Byung Hun (No Other Choice)

Jo Jung Suk (My Daughter Is a Zombie)

Hyun Bin (Harbin)

Best Actress

Son Ye Jin (No Other Choice)

Song Hye Kyo (Dark Nuns)

Lee Jae In (Hi-Five)

Lee Hye Young (The Old Woman With the Knife)

Lim Yoona (Pretty Crazy)

Best Supporting Actor

Kwon Hae Hyo (The Ugly)

Kim Sung Cheol (The Old Woman With the Knife)

Park Jung Min (Harbin)

Yoon Kyung Ho (My Daughter Is a Zombie)

Lee Sung Min (No Other Choice)

Best Supporting Actress

Park Ji Hyun (Hidden Face)

Shin Hyun Been (The Ugly)

Yeom Hye Ran (No Other Choice)

Lee Jung Eun (My Daughter Is a Zombie)

Jeon Yeo Been (Dark Nuns)

Best New Actor

Park Jinyoung (Hi-Five)

Ahn Bo Hyun (Pretty Crazy)

Ahn Hyo Seop (Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy)

Jung Sung Il (Uprising)

Cho You Hyun (3670)

Best New Actress

Kim Doyeon (Idiot Girls and School Ghost: School Anniversary)

Kim Min Ju (Hear Me: Our Summer)

Roh Yoon Seo (Hear Me: Our Summer)

Lee Sun Bin (Noise)

Hong Ye Ji (A Normal Family)

Best Cinematography and Lighting

No Other Choice

The Ugly

Uprising

Harbin

Hi-Five

Best Screenplay

The Match

No Other Choice

The Ugly

Uprising

Hi-Five

Best Music

No Other Choice

Uprising

My Daughter Is a Zombie

Harbin

Hi-Five

Best Art Direction

The Match

No Other Choice

The Ugly

Uprising

Harbin

Best Editing

The Match

No Other Choice

The Ugly

Harbin

Hi-Five

Best Technical Achievement

Noise (Sound)

No Other Choice (Costume)

The Ugly (Makeup)

Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy (VFX)

The Old Woman With the Knife (Martial arts)

ALSO READ: Ex-Tara member Hahm Eun Jung to marry Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy director Kim Byung Woo