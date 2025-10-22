They Call Him OG Worldwide Closing Box Office Collections: Highest Grossing Pawan Kalyan Film

They Call Him OG has exhausted its box office run. The Pawan Kalyan starrer has grossed about a crore in its fourth week. It will probably add a couple of lakhs to its total. The film is set to release digitally tomorrow, which will mark a formal end to its box office run.

The film is going to close at Rs. 219 crore in India. Another Rs. 64 crore (USD 7.21 million) has come from the overseas market, giving it a worldwide box office gross of Rs. 283 crore. The film stands as the highest-grossing film for Pawan Kalyan domestically, overseas and worldwide by a considerable margin. The film ranks amongst the top ten highest-grossing films in the Telugu states, occupying the ninth position, just behind Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Pawan Kalyan has had a prolonged drought period at the box office, with his last HIT film before film being more than a decade ago. Actually, the way films are judged down South, even this film will not be classified as a HIT, considering the distributors are incurring heavy losses. However, that’s an archaic way of judging films and more so when the prices these distributors paid are irrational.

Basically, the film, like most other big films, was sold at a BLOCKBUSTER level of business, and when it does only HIT or SUPER HIT level of business, they lose, and the film is seen as a FLOP, which is laughable. The distributor required OG to collect Rs. 240-250 crore in the Telugu states to hit black. The film has grossed nearly Rs. 200 crore in Telugu states, which is SUPER HIT level business or at the very least HIT.

The overseas distributors have profited significantly as the rights were acquired a couple of years back at what will be discounted rates today.

The Worldwide Closing Box Office Collections of They Call Him OG are as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 189.50 cr. Nizam Rs. 75.75 cr. Ceded Rs. 25.50 cr. Andhra Rs. 88.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 19.25 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 4.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 6.25 cr. INDIA Rs. 219.00 cr. United States USD 5,325,000 Canada USD 200,000 Australia - NZ USD 425,000 Middle East USD 455,000 United Kingdom USD 505,000 Rest of World USD 300,000 OVERSEAS USD 7,210,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 283.00 cr.

