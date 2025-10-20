BTS’ V goes for Han River run with Song Kang, Kim Young Dae and NCT’s Jaehyun: PIC

New friendship group in the making? It seems that our worlds are colliding once again as on October 20 a netizen shared account of coming across Kim Taehyung out on a run with a new bunch of friends. Having recently taken to regular workout, the star was joined by a group of other handsome stars. Fellow military base mate Song Kang, actor Kim Young Dae, and NCT member Jaehyun, seem to be his running buddies on th fine day. Moreover, their planned run culminated in a meal post the run.

V brings along more friends to his running crew

BTS member V has found new friends to work out with. A fan seems to have spotted the actor taking a walk on the Han River bridge’s running course. The OP shared a video of the singer strolling with the Nevertheless actor. Two masked men, seemingly hiding in disguise from prying eyes were also accompanying them. Initially the identity of the other two was not known, however military friends, who frequented the gym during their active duty days were easily recognized.

Later, another netizen shared a photo of the four-piece. Having completed their plans for the day, the bunch moved on to grab a quick bite to satiate themselves after a rigorous routine. There, the OP who took the image claimed that V and Song Kang were joined by fellow actor Kim Young Dae and Jaehyun. Among these, only the NCT member is currently serving in the militar,y while the No Gain No Love star is likely to enlist sometime soon. The other two have already wrapped up their own national duties recently.

While the identities of the two celebrities was not confirmed, we wonder how this relationship came to be. They’re all a year apart with Song Kang being the oldest and Jaehyun being the youngest. Moreover, the NCT singer is friends with fellow 1997 liner Jungkook from BTS, which is where their relationship may have begun. It is not known how Kim Young Dae came to join them and if it was him after all. Whatever the case, we hope to see them together more often!

