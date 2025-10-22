Scene of the Week: How Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor nailed their most intense cafe scene in Tamasha

Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, remains one of the director’s most acclaimed films. Released in 2015, the movie continues to resonate with audiences, thanks to its heartfelt story and unforgettable scenes. Among these, the café scene between Ved (Ranbir Kapoor) and Tara (Deepika Padukone) stands out as one of the most intense and emotional moments in recent Bollywood cinema.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Imtiaz Ali opened up about the making of this iconic scene. He revealed that the sequence was shot over two nights, carefully balancing the actors’ emotional states. “There’s a point where Tara would start crying. To bring her back to the point where she was not crying, and then take her back again over that bridge of breaking down had to be negotiated,” he said. The director stated that sometimes even great shots had to be cut to ensure Deepika could deliver the scene without breaking down completely.

Imtiaz Ali praised both Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone for their ability to handle such complex emotions. He explained, “You need actors like Deepika and Ranbir to play such scenes. They improvised and added little points to make it what it turned out to be.”

According to him, the scene is “cruel” because Ved is aware of his behavior toward Tara but struggles to control himself, revealing the two distinct sides of his personality. Meanwhile, Tara is unable to let go, making the emotional tension even more palpable.

Here’s what makes the café scene unforgettable

The scene takes place in a public café in Delhi, just before the song Agar Tum Saath Ho plays. Imtiaz said the public setting adds to its rawness: “In metropolitan cities, if I have a fight with a girlfriend, he/she won’t be able to take a metro, reach home, and cry after two hours. A lot of the fact this conversation happened in a public place makes the scene somehow naked.”

Imtiaz Ali also described Ved’s behavior as a mix of self-mockery and vulnerability. He said that Ved was mocking both Tara and himself, reflecting his state of mind. According to him, Tara could sense that Ved needed help and that he was aware she understood him. He added that for people who understand each other so well, it can be frustrating when one feels exposed, and Ved did not want sympathy in that moment.

This particular moment captures the essence of Imtiaz Ali’s storytelling. His films often explore the complexities of love and identity, and Tamasha is no exception. Characters like Ved and Tara stay with audiences long after the credits roll, thanks to performances that are honest, raw, and deeply relatable. For fans of both Imtiaz Ali and the lead actors, this café scene continues to be a cinematic moment that gives chills every time it is watched.

