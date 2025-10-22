Lee Jung Jae’s name and AI photos scam woman of 500 million KRW in online impersonation fraud

Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae has become a global icon. Following years of famed projects in his home country, South Korea, the actor has had the opportunity to expand his fanbase and attract a lot of dedicated admirers. A new report from JTBC revealed that a woman in her 50s was scammed out of a whopping 500 million KRW (approximately 350,000 USD) by someone claiming to be Lee Jung Jae.

How woman in 50s was scammed using Lee Jung Jae as bait

The report reveals that Ms. A was reached out to via social media under the guise of being a Lee Jung Jae fan communication attempt. The person on the other end tried to convince her with fake photos, claiming to have been taken during the filming of Squid Game 3. AI generated photos, claimed to have been taken at the airport, alongside a fake identification card, were shared with the lady, locking her into the fraud.

As per the coverage, the woman believed it was really Lee Jung Jae and was happy to have begun the relationship with the popular actor. The scammers, believed to be a group of people, used affectionate terms like ‘honey’ and ‘darling’ to fool her and eventually demanded 6 million KRW in exchange for a meeting with the star. Over multiple occasions, she was asked for around 500 million KRW over the span of six months.

Repeatedly, K-pop and K-drama fans are being scammed with impersonation fraud. Management labels have poured in with statements denouncing these actions and shared plans for legal steps towards the perpetrators. Lee Jung Jae’s team has yet to directly address this particular issue involving Ms. A.

Meanwhile, Lee Jung Jae will be seen in Nice to Not Meet You next opposite The Glory star Lim Ji Yeon. He made his Hollywood debut in The Acolyte, following the fame of Squid Game, and was recently spotted with YouTuber Mr. Beast and Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan at an event in Saudi Arabia.

ALSO READ: Lee Jung Jae's Squid Game 2 gets snubbed at Emmy Awards 2025 with ZERO nominations, fans call it 'brutal'