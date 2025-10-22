‘I miss u Asraniji’: Director Priyadarshan honors late actor Asrani with throwback picture

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Veteran Bollywood actor Asrani passed away on October 20, 2025, after suffering from a prolonged illness. Now, his frequent collaborator and director Priyadarshan has expressed his condolences to the late star with a heartwarming picture.

Priyadarshan shares condolences for Asrani

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), director Priyadarshan shared a touching image of himself hugging Asrani. Along with the photo, the filmmaker wrote, “I miss u Asraniji.”

See the post here:

Director Priyadarshan and actor Asrani collaborated on several films over the years, including notable ventures such as Gardish, Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, Malamaal Weekly, Chup Chup Ke, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and more.

In addition, the veteran actor had also completed work on upcoming movies like Bhooth Bangla and Haiwaan, which are awaiting release and will mark Asrani's final cinematic appearances.

Akshay Kumar’s condolences for Asrani

Like Priyadarshan, actor Akshay Kumar, who worked with Asrani in numerous ventures, also shared a heartfelt message following the actor's passing.

In a post on social media, the Khiladi actor expressed deep sadness over the loss, recalling a warm hug they had recently shared on the sets of Haiwaan. He described Asrani as a kind-hearted person with legendary comic timing and called his passing a great loss to Indian cinema.

More about Asrani’s demise

Veteran Bollywood actor Asrani was reported to have passed away on October 20, 2025. According to reports, he had been admitted to a hospital in Juhu, where he was diagnosed with fluid in his lungs, the condition that ultimately led to his passing.

Asrani had reportedly expressed his wish for a private funeral, requesting that his death not be turned into a public spectacle. Respecting his wishes, the family conducted his final rites at the Santacruz Crematorium and confirmed the news of his demise only afterward.

Priyadarshan’s next films

Priyadarshan is set to return to the silver screens with his upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar. The flick marks the duo's reunion after 14 years.

Additionally, the filmmaker is also working on Haiwaan, starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. The movie is a Hindi remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Oppam, and will also feature the Malayali superstar in a special cameo appearance.

