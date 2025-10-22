Rajinikanth REVIEWS Dhruv Vikram and Mari Selvaraj’s Bison: ‘Your individuality continues to…’

Dhruv Vikram-starrer Bison was released in theaters on October 17, 2025, and has been receiving critical acclaim. Now, Superstar Rajinikanth has reviewed the film, calling it an exceptional piece of work.

Rajinikanth reviews Dhruv Vikram’s Bison

In a social media post shared by director Mari Selvaraj, the filmmaker revealed Rajinikanth's message: “Super Mari, I watched Bison…Superb. With every film, your hard work and your individuality continue to amaze me. Congratulations, Mari. - Superstar.”

Mari Selvaraj further added, “Just like how he called and appreciated me after watching Pariyerum Perumal, Karnan, Maamannan, and Vaazhl, Superstar watched my fifth film, Bison, and personally called both me and Ranjith Anna (director Pa Ranjith) to sincerely congratulate us.”

The director extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Superstar for his kind words and appreciation, on behalf of himself and the entire Bison team.

More about Bison

Bison is a sports action drama starring Dhruv Vikram in the lead role. Written and directed by Mari Selvaraj, the movie tells the story of Kittan, a young man from a socially disadvantaged community in rural Tamil Nadu who dreams of becoming a kabaddi player.

However, due to his background, he faces discrimination and opposition from the privileged sections of society. The flick explores how Kittan overcomes the odds and fights for his place in the sport.

In addition to the Mahaan actor, the film also stars Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, and several others in pivotal roles.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Rajinikanth was last seen in the action drama Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film follows the story of Deva, a former daily wage worker who has been living in the shadows for over 30 years, only to discover that his close friend Rajasekhar has passed away.

As Deva begins to investigate his friend's mysterious death, he uncovers a connection to a powerful crime syndicate involved in gold smuggling. The story explores how Deva seeks justice and revenge, and how his own past intertwines with the syndicate.

With Rajinikanth in the lead, the movie also featured Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and more in key roles. Bollywood star Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde also made cameo appearances.

Looking ahead, Rajinikanth is set to appear in Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Additionally, he has a major collaboration with Kamal Haasan in the pipeline, marking one of the most anticipated reunions in Indian cinema.

