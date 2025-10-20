Why is Alia Bhatt feeling emotional on Diwali 2025? Her and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha causes overwhelming thoughts

Alia Bhatt recently revealed that she is feeling emotional, as this will be the last Diwali she celebrates in her current home, located in Bandra, Mumbai. Since the actress, along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha, is soon shifting to their new bungalow in Pali Hill, this year marks their final Diwali celebration in their present residence.

Alia Bhatt gets emotional about Diwali this year

Speaking with Bombay Times, Alia shared that although Raha may not remember the home, the memories built there are special, making this an especially emotional Diwali.

The RRR actress said, “This is our last Diwali in the home that she (Raha) was born in. So, it's actually a really emotional time. But it is also very exciting because I know she might not remember this specific Diwali, but the years of memories will build up, and it'll leave a feeling in her. And Diwali is all about feelings. It should feel warm and full of light.”

Continuing her thoughts, Alia expressed that despite feeling emotional, she is excited to move into their new home. She added that she feels truly blessed to have such a chapter in her life. Even though they are in the midst of the chaos of moving in, her heart is full.

Alia also shared that it was a big dream coming together, and the feeling is so overwhelming that she believes it will only truly sink in months or perhaps even a year after they move in.

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movies

Alia Bhatt was last seen in the film Jigra, co-starring Vedang Raina. Directed by Vasan Bala, the action thriller narrates the story of Satya, a determined sister willing to risk everything to save her younger brother, who has been imprisoned. Whether and how she manages to rescue him forms the central narrative of the story.

In addition to the main cast, the film also features Manoj Pahwa, Rahul Ravindran, Aditya Nanda, Harssh A. Singh, Ankur Khanna, Vivek Gomber, and others in key roles.

Looking ahead, Bhatt is set to co-star alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the romantic drama Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She also has the spy actioner Alpha, in which she stars alongside Sharvari, in the pipeline.

