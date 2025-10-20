Has Ayan Mukerji quit Ranbir Kapoor’s Dhoom 4? Alleged ‘little say’ in film’s execution causes exit

Ayan Mukerji has decided to leave Dhoom 4. On October 20, it was reported that the star filmmaker behind hits like Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, does not see his goals aligning with those of the project, especially after the struggling run of War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

According to Bollywood Hungama, an insider close to the situation revealed, "Ayan believes that films like War 2 and Dhoom 4 were never meant for him, and he wants to do something a lot wider with scope for romance, drama with spectacle vibes and storytelling,"

The problem seems to have stemmed from the difference of opinion in the storyline and overall implementation of the project. "Ayan was just executing what was written on paper by Shridhar Raghavan, and had little say on the script and screenplay. He does not want to be on another journey of just execution, as he is a passionate filmmaker who prefers to exclusively work on the written material and bring more to the screen than what's written."

How did Aditya Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor react to Ayan Mukerji wanting to exit? It was revealed that, "Both Chopra and Kapoor understood Ayan's point of view and have parted ways on the right note.”

Ayan Mukerji moves on from Dhoom 4 post War 2

As to what’s next for the director, he is said to be now working on Brahmastra 2 and will take the film on floors in 2026. The writing work of the film is said to have concluded with ‘some polishing’ going on during his stay in the Himalayas.

Dhoom 4 seems to be opting for an in-house direction tactic instead, and with Ranbir Kapoor’s dates already being set aside for the movie, the project needs to fill in its director position before going on floors in 2026.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor gears up for 6 feature films from 2026 to 2029; From Ramayana to Animal Park, & Dhoom 4