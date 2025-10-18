Bison Opening Day Box Office: Dhruv Vikram and Mari Selvaraj's film collects Rs 3.25 crore on Day 1

Bison (Bison Kaalamaadan) took an opening of Rs. 3 crore in Tamil Nadu. The movie fetched around Rs. 25 lakh from the rest of India, majorly from Karnataka, making a sum of Rs. 3.25 crore gross on its debut day at the Indian box office. The opening could have been better, as it has the brand Mari Selvaraj attached to it, who is coming off a streak of well-received hit films. Nevertheless, it is a commendable start, considering the movie released in a clash with Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude and Harish Kalyan's Diesel.

What's positive is that the movie recorded almost double occupancy in the night shows compared to the morning. Moreover, the film opened to a positive reception, which should fuel its box office run over the weekend. It is also expected to enjoy the benefit of the Diwali holiday period post the weekend. The trends in the upcoming days will determine where the film is heading. As of now, Mari Selvaraj has given no flop in his career. If Bison manages to record good trends ahead, it will continue the director's streak.

This is the fourth film for Dhruv Vikram, who debuted with the remake of Arjun Reddy, Adithya Varma, in 2019. Since then, his other two films, which included another Arjun Reddy remake, Varmaa, and a movie with his father, Chiyaan Vikram, Mahaan, were released directly on OTT due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bison turned out to be his first theatrical release after six years.

Talking about Mari Selvaraj, the filmmaker has previously directed movies like Periyerum Perumal, Karnan, Maamannan, and Vaazhai. All of them were well received by the audience. The director is known for providing hard-hitting drama woven with the subplots of caste violence themes. Bison also has a similar theme, though it is a sports drama inspired by a true story.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

