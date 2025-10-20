Samantha Ruth Prabhu and alleged BF Raj Nidimoru celebrate Diwali together in full festive mode, PICS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and The Family Man co-director Raj Nidimoru have been making headlines for quite some time due to their rumored relationship. Now, it appears the actress celebrated Diwali with her alleged beau, as the duo looked festive and cheerful together.

PICS: Samantha and Raj Nidimoru celebrate Diwali together

In a recent Instagram post, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a series of images from her Diwali celebration this year. In one of the photos, she was seen celebrating the occasion alongside her rumored boyfriend, Raj Nidimoru.

Sharing the post, the Citadel: Honey Bunny actress wrote, “Filled with gratitude.”

See the post here:

Samantha was seen wearing a green ethnic outfit, exuding charm with her radiant smile. Raj Nidimoru complemented the festive mood in a blue kurta, and the two appeared happy and relaxed in each other's company.

The rest of the images showcased Samantha enjoying Diwali traditions, offering prayers, and playing with sparklers.

Recently, Sam opened up about how being true to herself led to her separation from Naga Chaitanya becoming a public matter, which exposed her to trolling and harsh judgment. She shared that living openly in the public eye invited scrutiny.

Despite the criticism, the actress said she preferred to speak honestly about her personal struggles, including her divorce and health challenges.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru

For those unaware, Samantha and her rumored boyfriend Raj Nidimoru have been spotted together on multiple occasions. Many netizens believe the actress is gradually soft-launching her relationship, although neither she nor Raj has made any official confirmation.

Samantha’s work front

Samantha was last seen in a cameo role in the horror-comedy Subham, which also marked her debut as a producer. The film featured an ensemble cast of newcomers, including Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas, Charan Peri, Shriya Kontham, Shravani Lakshmi, and others.

Looking ahead, she is currently working on the web series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, where she stars alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. She has also announced that her Telugu action film Maa Inti Bangaram will go on floors soon.

Additionally, rumors suggest that Samantha is being considered for the female lead role in Arasan, a film starring Silambarasan TR and directed by Vetrimaaran. However, no official confirmation has been made.

