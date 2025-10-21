Inside Neil Nitin Mukesh’s 2BHK Mumbai House: No paint, artistic and vaastu-perfect space filled with memories

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh gave Pinkvilla an exclusive tour of his Mumbai home, showcasing a perfect mix of spirituality, art, and personal memories. Opening the doors to Pinkvilla, Neil shared that this house is very close to his heart, not just because it’s his first owned home, but also for the special milestones it holds.

At the entrance, the actor has a Ganesh murti and idols of Hanuman ji and Maa Saraswati, placed as per Vaastu. Behind them, a wall features flowing water. “I believe that your vibrations start from the entrance of the house,” Neil said, adding, “Water feature in the house is considered very auspicious.” A Shiv bhakt, Neil wanted a touch of water in his home for positive energy.

He revealed that this house also marks the beginning of his independent journey. “This is my work home now. My production house, NNM Films, is very near from this house,” he said. Neil added that he convinced his father to let him buy the place, saying, “I was not leaving the house; in fact, I was building a home for all of us somewhere.” He fondly recalled, “This dream was seen by my mother before me.”

Here’s how Neil Nitin Mukesh designed his home

Neil Nitin Mukesh shared that he personally designed the interiors of this home. The day of the housewarming was also the day of his roka ceremony, when his wife Rukmini entered the house for the first time. Later, during the COVID-19 lockdown, the couple spent special moments there with their daughter, Nurvi.

The house was originally designed as a bachelor pad, featuring unique materials like brick walls, cemented finishes, and battlet onyx. “There’s no paint on the walls,” Neil said. “We live near the sea, and I wanted to avoid dampness.”

Artistic touches and vaastu-approved décor

Neil’s love for art is evident in every corner. His living room features a console designed by Pinakin and two artworks by his friend Niyati Kanakia. “This is my favourite artwork,” he said, pointing to one piece made entirely from magazine paper.

He also highlighted a stunning African Tiger Onyx wall, imported from Africa and installed by Elegant Marble. “This direction was coming as Agni, so I got the idea to clad that wall,” Neil explained.

In his bedroom, Neil opted for cozy tones with a hotel-like feel. The door frames are made of marble, and the guest room, once a TV room, has a travertine marble wall and a sleek lacquer-polished table.

From spirituality to design, Neil Nitin Mukesh’s house reflects his artistic side, deep beliefs, and cherished memories, making it truly one-of-a-kind.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar sells two residential properties in Mumbai's Borivali at Rs 7.10 crore, makes over 90 percent returns