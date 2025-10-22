Raghav Chadha calls Parineeti Chopra 'bestest mommy in town', shares UNSEEN pregnancy photos on her birthday

Parineeti Chopra is celebrating her 37th birthday today, October 22, just days after becoming a mother for the first time. The actress and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, welcomed their baby boy on October 19. To mark the special day, Raghav shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, along with unseen photos from Parineeti’s maternity days.

Raghav Chadha’s heartfelt birthday wish for Parineeti Chopra

On Tuesday morning, Raghav Chadha took to Instagram to wish his wife and the “newest mommy in town.” Sharing a series of unseen photos, he wrote, “Happy birthday to the newest and the bestest mommy in town.” He added, “What an incredible journey it’s been from Girlfriend to Wife to Mother of our little boy.”

The post featured heartwarming glimpses from Parineeti’s pregnancy journey. In one of the photos, Raghav is seen kissing Parineeti’s baby bump as she smiles in an elegant orange kurta set paired with statement earrings. The picture, seemingly from Karwa Chauth celebrations, shows the couple dressed in traditional outfits, sharing a tender moment together.

Another set of pictures showed Parineeti in a casual look, wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans, while Raghav sported a white shirt with black trousers. The couple was seen spending a quiet moment in the garden of their Delhi home. Fans flooded the comment section with birthday wishes for the actress and congratulated the couple on embracing parenthood.

Parineeti and Raghav, who tied the knot in September 2023 in Udaipur, have been one of the most talked-about celebrity couples. Their recent announcement about their son’s birth on October 19 had also created a buzz on social media. The couple shared the news through a joint Instagram post, writing that their hearts were “overflowing with love and joy.”

As Parineeti Chopra begins a new chapter as a mother, her birthday celebrations this year are truly extra special, filled with love, family, and memories from her beautiful journey to motherhood.

