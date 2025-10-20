Callum Turner Reveals Movie-Like First Meeting With Dua Lipa, Shares Wedding Update: ‘Signs Are Loud…’

Callum Turner is opening up about his relationship with wife-to-be Dua Lipa. During a chat with The Sunday Times, the English actor shared how his first-ever meeting with the songstress was nothing short of a movie-like set-up. A book, a pick-up line, and a little friendly push from their mates. After recently getting engaged, the star also revealed just exactly where their planning stood at the moment.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner may as well be the leads of a romance movie, know how it all began

Callum Turner shared how he and Dua Lipa first met at a mutual friend’s birthday, and soon they realized they were reading the same book. Trust by Hernán Díaz became their shared interest and what would become the start of an amazing relationship that’s speeding towards marriage. I had just finished the first chapter, and I told her, and she looked at me and said, ‘I just finished the first chapter too.’”

The star then uttered a cheesy pick-up line which script writers may soon want to copy.” I said, ‘So we’re on the same page.’” He agreed that it was very filmy, “In the movie version of it, I look up to the sky and I’m like, I hear you. I understand. The signs are loud, don’t worry. And that was really the first [moment]."

The couple has connected very closely over the last couple of years and even got engaged earlier this year in a beautiful show of love. Speaking about their wedding planning, the 35-year-old star shared how they had taken to long-distance planning, which has also kept their relationship going strong. "Well, FaceTime is a wonderful thing. And the other rule is that it’s never not worth it — that’s our slogan. If you can go [to meet] for two days, just f–king go. And if you’re tired, it doesn’t matter because you’re going to have a nice time and have a nice memory.”

The duo is yet to share any concrete dates for their ceremony, but with their fast-paced relationship, we can expect it to happen anytime next year.

