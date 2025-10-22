Inside Taapsee Pannu’s Denmark Home: All about 1907-built vintage house, life with Mathias Boe's parents and Diwali celebrations

Taapsee Pannu is balancing her married life and career by travelling between Denmark and India. As she enjoys this phase of life, she recently opened up about her vintage-style Danish home.

Taapsee Pannu about her home in Denmark

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Taapsee Pannu shared that the house she and her husband, Mathias Boe, acquired is a large property built around the year 1907. She explained that the house holds a lot of history, and they wanted to preserve as much of it as possible.

According to her, the house features vintage furniture that has been there for decades, which she did not want to part with. They even requested the previous owners to allow them to keep certain items.

Taapsee further mentioned that labour in Denmark is extremely expensive, and the costs of transportation and storing belongings in warehouses are also very high. Because of this, many people there prefer to sell their possessions. She added that they were fortunate to inherit vintage lamps, furniture, paintings, and chandeliers, all of which complement the vintage theme of the house and reflect classic Danish design.

The actress also noted that the new elements they added to the home include paintings by Indian artists, collections from their travels, a new staircase, and additional bathrooms.

Additionally, Pannu reflected on how Mathias' parents live with them, occupying a space on the ground floor with their own dedicated bedroom, living room, and dining area. She explained that while such arrangements are common in Indian households, they are considered unusual in Denmark. As a result, his parents needed a lot of convincing to agree to live with them.

Taapsee Pannu on celebrating Diwali

Taapsee also shared how she and her husband celebrate Diwali and Christmas. In an interview with TOI, she revealed that in recent years, she and Mathias have made a deliberate effort to celebrate Diwali in India and Christmas in Denmark.

She mentioned that Mathias had been in India during Diwali, and they would travel to Denmark to celebrate Christmas.

Taapsee Pannu’s work front

Taapsee was last seen in the comedy-drama Khel Khel Mein, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan.

Written and directed by Mudassar Aziz, the flick was based on the 2016 Italian movie Perfect Strangers. Despite receiving positive reviews, the film did not perform well at the box office.

Looking ahead, the Dunki actress is expected to appear in upcoming projects like Gandhari, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?, and Mulk 2.

