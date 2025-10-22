Top Diwali Opening Days Post Pandemic: Thamma takes 5th spot, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat settles at 7th place

Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat are the latest Diwali releases. Both movies have taken solid openings, lighting up the festival in a true sense for their fans. The vampire-comedy drama, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, stormed Rs. 22.50 crore net on its debut day and emerged as the 5th biggest opener among the Top Diwali openers in post-pandemic times.

Released on the same day, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, surpassed Thank God and clocked an excellent opening of Rs 9 crore net. It became the 7th biggest Diwali opener among post-pandemic releases.

The top spot belongs to none other than Salman Khan's Tiger 3, which fetched an outstanding Rs. 41 crore net on its first day, despite releasing on the Laxmi Puja day. For the unversed, Tiger 3 was one of the rarest films to release on Laxmi Puja, as it is considered the worst release date from a business perspective.

The second and third spots belong to Singham Again (Rs. 40 crore) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (Rs. 33.25 crore), respectively. Both movies clashed on Diwali 2024. Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi secured the fourth spot with an opening day collection of Rs. 26 crore. Day 1 is considered more significant because it occurred when many cinemas weren't fully operational and theater occupancy was limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ram Setu and Thank God both clashed during Diwali 2022, settling at the 6th and 8th spots, respectively.

Top Diwali net openers at the Indian box office:

Rank Movie Name Net Box Office 1 Tiger 3 Rs. 41 crore (Laxmi Puja Day) 2 Singham Again Rs. 40 crore 3 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Rs. 33.25 crore 4 Sooryavanshi Rs. 26 crore 5 Thamma Rs. 22.50 crore 6 Ram Setu Rs. 14.75 crore 7 Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Rs. 9.00 crore 8 Thank God Rs. 7.50 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collections: Maintains Strong Momentum During Diwali, Stays on Course to 700cr in India