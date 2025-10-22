Bobby Deol recalls pleading directors before Aashram and Animal fame: 'Please give me work'

Actor Bobby Deol has shared candid details about his career slump in the 2010s, a phase when he had very few films and even fewer hits. The actor revealed that during this low period, he often stayed at home for long stretches, struggling to find work.

On Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, Bobby recalled that a simple comment from his son prompted him to get out of his slump and actively seek work. “I am Bobby Deol. Please give me work,” he would tell directors and producers when visiting their offices. He added, “There is nothing wrong with that. At least they will remember that Bobby Deol came to meet me.”

How Bobby Deol overcame his career slump

Bobby Deol admitted that his low phase had a deep impact on him. “I had given up in life once. I went through a phase. But when nothing is in your hands, then something makes you realise that you had something which is why you had such a great start. A voice tells you that you still have it and if you don’t get that again, you won’t move forward,” he said.

Bobby made a strong debut with the 1995 film Barsaat and followed it up with hits like Soldier, Badal, Bichoo, and Ajnabee. However, after a series of flops in the 2000s and 2010s, work opportunities became limited, leading to his quiet phase in the industry.

The actor’s career revival began with Prakash Jha’s streaming series Aashram, which helped him reconnect with audiences. His comeback momentum continued on the big screen with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s blockbuster Animal in 2023, where Bobby played a pivotal antagonist role. Currently, he is back in the mainstream spotlight with Aryan Khan's series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Bobby’s journey shows the ups and downs actors often face in Bollywood. From going door to door asking for work during his tough phase to making a strong comeback, his story is a reminder that perseverance can pay off and inspires many struggling artists in the industry.

