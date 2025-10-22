Singer and actor Rishabh Tandon passes away in Delhi amid Diwali celebrations with family

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Singer and actor Rishabh Tandon, also known by his stage name Faqeer, passed away in Delhi on Wednesday, October 22, reportedly due to a heart attack. Rishabh had traveled to Delhi to celebrate Diwali with his family. His sudden demise has left his relatives, friends, and fans in shock.

Rishabh, who lived in Mumbai with his wife, Olesya Nedobegova, had returned to his hometown for the festive season. Following the incident, his family has been focused on managing the arrangements for the final rites. They are awaiting the arrival of relatives to conduct the ceremonies and have requested privacy during this difficult time. The news was confirmed by his former team member to India Today.

Here’s how Rishabh Tandon’s journey unfolded

Rishabh was known for his work as a singer and actor and had a significant following on social media, with over half a million followers on Instagram. During his career, he often made headlines for his personal life. Rumors about his relationship with actress Sara Khan had made waves in the media. A viral photo of Sara with sindoor sparked speculation about their marriage, which Sara later denied. The two were reportedly romantically linked for several years.

Rishabh eventually married Olesya Nedobegova, a Russian national. In an interview with the Times of India, he revealed that Olesya worked as the line producer on his digital series in Uzbekistan. He shared that their first real meeting happened by chance, and although they didn’t speak initially, they crossed paths again on the day he was leaving Uzbekistan.

According to reports, Rishabh passed away late last night while visiting his parents in Delhi. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared the news on Instagram, while close friends confirmed that the death was sudden and due to a heart attack. His fans and colleagues have taken to social media to express their grief, posting photos and heartfelt tributes.

Rishabh was also a pet parent and had a close circle of friends in Mumbai and Delhi. The singer-actor had returned home for the Diwali celebrations, making his sudden demise all the more unexpected. The family has asked for privacy as they make arrangements and await relatives to perform the final rites.

