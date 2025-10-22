My Bias Is Showing EXCLUSIVE: Kevin reveals OMEGA X’s support for debut BL drama and dynamic with Kim Kang Min

The OMEGA X boys are frequent visitors to the BL (Boys’ Love) world. With 2 members, Jaehan and Yechan, starring opposite each other in A Shoulder to Cry On, member Hangyeom in Jazz for Two, and the latest addition, Kevin in My Bias Is Showing, they’ve perfected the art of K-pop to acting transition. This time, we had the opportunity to check in with Kevin as he picks up the role of Na Ae Joon alongside Kim Kang Min and spills about all the prep that went into this very realistic role.

My Bias Is Showing plot

The story follows a school teacher named Na Ae Joon, who is a big fan of the K-pop group A-One and especially singer Choi Si Yeol. One day, his favorite celebrity ends up at his workplace and asks to join him on a project. As feelings entangle and the star begins to vie for his attention away from the cameras, deception floats to the surface, threatening their relationship.

Speaking to us exclusively about his latest role, which marked his acting debut, the singer shared how different it was on set and if having fellow OMEGA X members with him helped his case. He also revealed whether any dialogues moved him to tears and what kind of projects he plans to take on next.

You appear as a natural on-screen. What did the behind-the-scenes look like during your preparation to embody Na Ae Joon? Any parts of the role that are very similar or different from yourself?

KEVIN: In real life, I actually found a lot of similarities between myself and Na Ae Joon. For example, when I feel shy or awkward, I also have a hard time making eye contact, just like him. Since Na Ae Joon is both a teacher and a fan, I prepared for the role by watching online lectures and videos of teachers to study their tone and behavior. I also learned a lot by communicating with my fans, which helped me better understand their perspective and incorporate it into my character.

As Na Ae Joon, what was the toughest scene to act in, or which one got you the most NGs?

KEVIN: The most difficult scenes for me were the action scenes that required more physical movement. Everything has to look clean and precise on camera to get the best result, but it was quite challenging because I didn’t have much experience with that kind of acting, so I struggled quite a bit at first.

What kind of relationship do you share off-screen with Kim Kang Min and the rest of the cast?

KEVIN: We had a lot of fun conversations during team dinners and are now exchanging messages with each other, so we’ve been able to maintain a really good relationship even now.

There were particularly emotional moments in the show. Did any moment move you to tears?

KEVIN: When Ae Joon’s mom sent the message, “I just want you to be happy,” I felt like I was going to cry. And in his room, there’s a Post-it note that says, “Ae Joon, you can do it,” and seeing that made my heart swell with emotion. I think I was most moved by those small but precious moments.

What kind of advice did you seek from fellow OMEGA X members who have previously tried out the BL genre? Any acting tips you’d like to share?

KEVIN: Honestly, I don’t think I’m at the level where I can give acting tips to other people yet. And rather than asking my members for advice, I wanted to try doing it on my own since it was my first time acting, so I intentionally didn’t ask them while preparing for this drama.

Do you have any artist that you cheer for as deeply as Na Ae Joon does for Choi Si Yeol?

KEVIN: Currently, I’m cheering for this group called OX:N! (OMEGA X’s sub-unit)

We noticed the OMEGA X members making cameos in the show. What was it like having them on set with you? Any anecdotes during the shoot you’d like to share?

KEVIN: Having my own members, who are people I’m so familiar and comfortable with, on the set felt really nice, and it almost felt like just hanging out with friends. And there’s a behind-the-scenes moment I remember well. I found out that HANGYEOM was coming to the set, so I asked him to buy me some chocolate stick snacks. He actually brought me a whole bag, and I was really grateful for that.

As a member of a K-pop group yourself, did you share any advice with Kim Kang Min for his role as an A-One member?

KEVIN: Since this was my first acting project, I approached the drama with the mindset that I had to fully and faithfully portray Ae Joon’s character. So JUNGHOON, my fellow OMEGA X member who also appeared in the drama as A-One member, provided a lot of help with things like choreography and vocal direction.

How did you stumble upon this script, and were there any questions in your mind before stepping into the actor role, with it being your debut as one?

KEVIN: At first, my company recommended the role to me because they felt I could portray Na Ae Joon well. Since it was my first acting challenge, I didn’t want to approach it with the mindset of “Can I do this?” but rather, “Let’s just go for it and give it everything!” I truly wanted to do my very best.

How is acting and singing different for you as a performer? Which one do you like more?

KEVIN: I don’t think I prefer one aspect necessarily, because I think each has its own charm. They feel similar yet clearly different, and experiencing both areas was very enjoyable for me. It also became an opportunity to discover a different side of myself.

What are your plans as an actor in the future? Anything fans can look forward to?

KEVIN: Acting is a field that I’ve started to feel ambitious about, so I want to explore it more and show even more of myself through acting. And our fans always support me by saying, “Do what makes you happy, we just want you to be happy.” Because they send me that kind of love, I want to return even bigger love to them and show my gratitude in various ways.

